 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_blackmon_240725.jpg
Vikings CB Blackmon tears ACL at practice
nbc_pftpm_guardiancaps_240725.jpg
Guardian Caps appear to be NFL game ready
cjstroudmailbag.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Could Texans have a fall off in 2024?

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_blackmon_240725.jpg
Vikings CB Blackmon tears ACL at practice
nbc_pftpm_guardiancaps_240725.jpg
Guardian Caps appear to be NFL game ready
cjstroudmailbag.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Could Texans have a fall off in 2024?

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

PFT Mailbag: Could Texans have a fall off in 2024?

July 25, 2024 03:05 PM
Mike Florio opens up the PFT Mailbag to answer some questions regarding the outlook for the Houston Texans this season, NFC North hierarchy, Brandon Aiyuk's hold in and more.
Up Next
nbc_pftpm_blackmon_240725.jpg
4:19
Vikings CB Blackmon tears ACL at practice
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_guardiancaps_240725.jpg
4:33
Guardian Caps appear to be NFL game ready
Now Playing
cjstroudmailbag.jpg
19:52
PFT Mailbag: Could Texans have a fall off in 2024?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_williams_240725.jpg
4:07
Williams holding out of 49ers training camp
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_sundaynight_240725.jpg
6:19
NFL files brief attacking Sunday Ticket verdict
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_rodgers_240725.jpg
6:50
Florio: Jets overhyped Rodgers’ Egypt trip
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_belichick_240724.jpg
3:26
Belichick passed up ‘any job he wanted’ with 49ers
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240724.jpg
11:31
PFT Mailbag: Brian Flores lawsuit updates and more
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_McCarthy_240724.jpg
4:38
McCarthy faces tough challenge as lame duck coach
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_tua_240724.jpg
5:48
Tua’s contract situation with Dolphins is ‘fluid’
Now Playing