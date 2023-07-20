Watch Now
PFT Mailbag: Which teams will not make playoffs?
Mike Florio opens the mailbag to discuss if the NLFPA could eliminate the hard salary cap, teams that have no playoff chances, Saquon Barkley's contract situation and more.
Florio’s Top 10 NFL coaches: No. 2 Tomlin
Mike Florio continues to count down the top 10 NFL coaches and explains why the Pittsburgh Steelers' Mike Tomlin is at No. 2.
Mike Florio opens the mailbag to discuss if the NLFPA could eliminate the hard salary cap, teams that have no playoff chances, Saquon Barkley's contract situation and more.
What can RBs do to improve contract situations?
Mike Florio breaks down NFLPA president JC Tretter's recent comments on the current running back market and what running backs, including Saquon Barkley, can do to create leverage for themselves.
Should NFL pull back on alternate, throwback unis?
Mike Florio explains why he's against the NFL's push to constantly create new uniform designs each season for the majority of teams.
What Harris needs to do be better than Snyder
Mike Florio discusses the impending sale of the Washington Commanders and the traits that set good NFL owners apart from bad ones.
PFT Mailbag: Are position unions the future?
Mike Florio opens the mailbag to discuss Cowboys guard Zack Martin's holdout, how quarterback protections are negatively impacting defenses, the possibility of position-specific unions and more.
Florio’s Top 10 NFL coaches: No. 3 Belichick
Mike Florio continues his count down of the top 10 NFL coaches with Bill Belichick at No. 3, who remains one of the top coaches in the league even without star QB Tom Brady.
How severe was Mahomes’ ankle injury in January?
Mike Florio looks back to Patrick Mahomes' ankle injury last season and wonders whether it could hinder his play during the 2023-24 campaign.
Will Jones be next Chief to take a bargain?
Mike Florio debates whether or not Chris Jones will be the latest Kansas City Chiefs player to sign a team-friendly extension and the ripple effects of his decision.
Unpacking Demoff’s comments on Stafford’s contract
Kevin Demoff, COO of the Los Angeles Rams, admitted that teams reached out about trading for Matthew Stafford, so Mike Florio dissects Demoff's comments and assesses what it means for the Rams signal caller.