 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

PFT PM Mailbag: Is 'The Patriot way' ending?

October 11, 2023 03:17 PM
Mike Florio opens up the mailbag to discuss the differences between Ben McAdoo and Brian Daboll, whether we are witnessing the end of an era for the Patriots, the athleticism of Brock Purdy and more.
Up Next
nbc_pftpm_helmetoffrule_231011.jpg
9:22
Impact of NFL’s helmet rule on game’s outcome
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_231011.jpg
23:38
PFT PM Mailbag: Is ‘The Patriot way’ ending?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_jeffersoninjuryfuture_231011.jpg
3:52
Vikings get glimpse of life without Jefferson
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_rodgerskelce_231011.jpg
4:45
Rodgers continues to poke at Pfizer, Kelce
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_goodellscontract_231011.jpg
6:51
Goodell’s contract extension still not finalized
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_jonathantaylorcontract_231007.jpg
3:17
Taylor’s extension with Colts gives him security
Now Playing
nbc_simms_bestbets_231005.jpg
2:44
Bengals, Texans, Eagles, Rams in Week 5 best bets
Now Playing
nbc_simms_cinari_231005.jpg
3:08
Week 5 preview: Bengals vs. Cardinals
Now Playing
nbc_simms_balpit_231005.jpg
3:52
Week 5 preview: Ravens vs. Steelers
Now Playing
nbc_simms_packersraiders_231005.jpg
2:14
Week 5 preview: Packers vs. Raiders
Now Playing