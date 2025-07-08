Watch Now
PFT PM Mailbag: Roster cuts without preseason?
Mike Florio opens up the PFT PM Mailbag to discuss how teams will weigh roster cuts if there's no preseason games, whether a head coach can run a "tight ship" in today's league, the next NFL team to be sold and more.
Netflix’s ‘Quarterback’ is nice ‘background noise’
Mike Florio weighs in on season 2 of Netflix's 'Quarterback' starring Joe Burrow, Kirk Cousins and Jared Goff, explaining why the series is good "background noise" during the offseason.
Florio: Dolphins are ‘stuck’ under Ross’ ownership
Mike Florio unpacks Asante Samuel Sr.'s comments regarding his son, Asante Samuel Jr., and the reported interest from the Miami Dolphins.
Is Rodgers’ media tour a distraction from winning?
Mike Florio explains why Aaron Rodgers needs to prioritize winning with the Pittsburgh Steelers after the quarterback's comments on the Pat McAfee Show.
Florio: Cousins felt ‘misled’ by Falcons
Mike Florio discusses Kirk Cousins revealing his discontent after the Atlanta Falcons selected quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in the 2024 NFL Draft.
PFT PM Mailbag: Update on Chiefs stadium decision
Mike Florio opens up the PFT PM Mailbag to discuss the latest on the Chiefs stadium decision, NFL Europe, whether Jon Gruden will coach again in the NFL and more.
Claypool deserves a ‘second chance’ in NFL
Mike Florio recommends teams give free agent WR Chase Claypool a second chance despite his recent toe injury and reports of 'diva-like tendencies'.
How the Big, Beautiful Bill impacts gamblers
Mike Florio unpacks how the Big, Beautiful Bill affects professional gamblers and those who might be the most impacted by the "ugly" provision in the law.
Kelce predicts teams will attack Hunter on defense
Mike Florio breaks down Travis Kelce's comments about NFL teams planning to challenge Jaguars' rookie Travis Hunter on defense and what that means for his role.