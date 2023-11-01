 Skip navigation
PFT PM Mailbag: Watson's contract, Giants QBs

November 1, 2023 06:16 PM
Mike Florio answers NFL questions from the fan mailbag, regarding Deshaun Watson's contract, New York Giants QB situation, Carson Wentz and more.
