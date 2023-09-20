 Skip navigation
Rams expose NFL's worrisome ties with sportsbooks

September 20, 2023 03:55 PM
Mike Florio digs into Sean McVay's decision to kick a meaningless field goal, which covered the spread in the Rams' defeat to the 49ers.
