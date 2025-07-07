Watch Now
Kelce predicts teams will attack Hunter on defense
Mike Florio breaks down Travis Kelce's comments about NFL teams planning to challenge Jaguars' rookie Travis Hunter on defense and what that means for his role.
Up Next
Claypool deserves a ‘second chance’ in NFL
Claypool deserves a 'second chance' in NFL
Mike Florio recommends teams give free agent WR Chase Claypool a second chance despite his recent toe injury and reports of 'diva-like tendencies'.
How the Big, Beautiful bill impacts gamblers
How the Big, Beautiful bill impacts gamblers
Mike Florio unpacks how the Big, Beautiful bill affects professional gamblers and those who might be the most impacted by the "ugly" provision in the law.
Kelce predicts teams will attack Hunter on defense
Kelce predicts teams will attack Hunter on defense
Mike Florio breaks down Travis Kelce's comments about NFL teams planning to challenge Jaguars' rookie Travis Hunter on defense and what that means for his role.
Big, beautiful bill could’ve affected NFL owners
Big, beautiful bill could've affected NFL owners
Mike Florio takes a deep dive into how the big, beautiful bill ultimately did not end up tightening tax laws for NFL owners.
Will the Commanders change their team name again?
Will the Commanders change their team name again?
Mike Florio discusses the latest news regarding the Washington Commanders and their team name following President Trump's comments about the NFL team's controversial previous name.
Is wide receiver Hopkins missing piece for Ravens?
Is wide receiver Hopkins missing piece for Ravens?
Mike Florio discusses if DeAndre Hopkins, who was "at one point one of the best receivers in the NFL," can be the missing piece for the Ravens, a team in need of players that "step up and make big plays in big games."
PFT PM Mailbag: Why haven’t Cowboys paid Parsons?
PFT PM Mailbag: Why haven't Cowboys paid Parsons?
Mike Florio opens up the PFT PM Mailbag to discuss why the Dallas Cowboys procrastinate when they need to re-sign one of their top players, the possibility of Mike Tomlin coaching another team in 2026, and more.
Former NFLPA executive director Smith writes book
Former NFLPA executive director Smith writes book
Mike Florio talks about former NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith releasing a new book titled "Turf Wars," explaining why "there's a lot of questions to be answered and nobody's trying to get the answers."
Rodgers works out with Steelers WRs in Malibu
Rodgers works out with Steelers WRs in Malibu
Mike Florio reacts to Aaron Rodgers practicing with his Steelers teammates in Malibu and why "now is the time" for Rodgers to get comfortable with his pass catchers.
Commanders in ‘ongoing push and pull’ for stadium
Commanders in 'ongoing push and pull' for stadium
Mike Florio breaks down the back-and-forth between the Washington Commanders and the D.C. city council, explaining the idea of the team elevating to President Trump if needed and why he supports the city's stance.