 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Tretter says NFL on-field fine system needs review

November 8, 2023 03:29 PM
Mike Florio weighs in on NFLPA President JC Tretter's piece explaining why the league's on-field fine system needs immediate revision.
Up Next
for_mpx.jpg
2:08
NFL needs better league-wide QB play to expand
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_tannehill_231108.jpg
1:53
For Tannehill, the writing was on the wall
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_tretter_231108.jpg
7:30
Tretter says NFL on-field fine system needs review
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_belichick_231108.jpg
9:42
If Belichick leaves NE will it be surprising?
Now Playing
CJS.jpg
21:11
PFT PM Mailbag: Is Stroud the next rising star?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_aidanhutchinson_231106.jpg
12:28
Hutchinson, Lions not naïve to the big picture
Now Playing
nbc_simms_texans_231102v2.jpg
3:28
Week 9 preview: Buccaneers vs. Texans
Now Playing
nbc_simms_packers_231102.jpg
2:47
Week 9 preview: Rams vs. Packers
Now Playing
nbc_simms_browns_231102v2__907770.jpg
2:13
Week 9 preview: Cardinals vs. Browns
Now Playing
nbc_simms_mnfpreview_231102.jpg
4:02
Week 9 preview: Chargers vs. Jets
Now Playing