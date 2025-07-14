Watch Now
Why 30 second-round draft picks remain unsigned
Mike Florio unpacks the latest developments regarding the 32 draft picks that remain unsigned from this year's 2025 NFL Draft class, including 30 second-round selections.
PFT PM Mailbag: Giants’ QBs, collusion case latest
Mike Florio opens the mailbag to field questions on what percentage of NFL owners would go "all in" to win a Super Bowl, how the collusion case plays with Congress, how the Giants' QB situation will play out and more.
Florio: NFLPA’s Howell statement is ‘predictable’
Mike Florio reacts to the NFLPA's statement supporting executive director Lloyd Howell after concerns of potential conflicts of interest, claiming that the union should've "just let it go."
Sirianni focused on sustaining success, not repeat
Mike Florio explains why the Eagles are going to hit a hard reset after they get their Super Bowl rings and why Nick Sirianni has the right mindset by taking everything one day at a time.
Jennings reportedly wants a new deal or a trade
Mike Florio examines how Jauan Jennings' undefined role as a WR in San Francisco and the market have shaped his value and contract demands.
Judkins is arrested on domestic battery charge
Mike Florio explains what actions the NFL could take after Browns rookie Quinshon Judkins was arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery on Saturday.
PFT PM Mailbag: Guaranteed deals, games in Hawaii
Mike Florio answers questions from the PFT PM Mailbag, discussing guaranteed contracts for quarterbacks, the possibility of the NFL playing games in Hawaii, cold weather teams getting domed stadiums and more.
NFLPA circles wagons around Howell
Mike Florio provides a thorough breakdown to unpack how unnamed NFLPA sources are mobilizing to defend Lloyd Howell's potential conflict of interest.
Mahomes ‘not a big fan’ of 18-game regular season
While Mike Florio believes "it's inevitable there's going to be 18 games" in the NFL regular season, Patrick Mahomes said "he's not a big fan" of the idea — unless there was a second bye week added.