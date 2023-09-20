Watch Now
Why NFL's lax fan safety 'really bothers' Florio
Mike Florio calls on the NFL and its owners to step up safety measures at its stadiums after a fan was involved in an altercation and died following the Patriots' clash against the Dolphins in Foxborough.
Up Next
PFT Mailbag: Pressure on Fields; Canada’s job
PFT Mailbag: Pressure on Fields; Canada's job
Mike Florio opens the mailbag as he dives into Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada's job security and the pressure that is mounting on Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears.
Rams expose NFL’s worrisome ties with sportsbooks
Rams expose NFL's worrisome ties with sportsbooks
Mike Florio digs into Sean McVay's decision to kick a meaningless field goal, which covered the spread in the Rams' defeat to the 49ers.
Why NFL’s lax fan safety ‘really bothers’ Florio
Why NFL's lax fan safety 'really bothers' Florio
Mike Florio calls on the NFL and its owners to step up safety measures at its stadiums after a fan was involved in an altercation and died following the Patriots' clash against the Dolphins in Foxborough.
How can the NFL improve replay review?
How can the NFL improve replay review?
Mike Florio breaks down the recent trends of NFL replay review and how the "clear and obvious” standards of the process can be improved moving forward.
Week 2 preview: Dolphins vs. Patriots
Week 2 preview: Dolphins vs. Patriots
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline key components for Week 2's SNF matchup between an explosive Dolphins offense and an encouraging Patriots defense.
Week 2 preview: Commanders vs. Broncos
Week 2 preview: Commanders vs. Broncos
Chris Simms and Mike Florio debate whether the Denver Broncos can avoid a second straight home loss when they host the Washington Commanders this Sunday.
Week 2 preview: Raiders vs. Bills
Week 2 preview: Raiders vs. Bills
Chris Simms and Mike Florio talk about whether Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills can recover from losing to an Aaron Rodger-less Jets when they host a well-coached Las Vegas Raiders team.
Raiders, 49ers, Lions, Jags among Week 2 best bets
Raiders, 49ers, Lions, Jags among Week 2 best bets
Mike Florio and Chris Simms give their best bets for NFL Week 2, including the Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions and more.
Week 2 preview: Saints vs. Panthers
Week 2 preview: Saints vs. Panthers
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview the early Monday night game between the Saints and Panthers, talking about whether Derek Carr can continue to look comfortable while on the road.