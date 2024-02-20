 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Will NFL address LV for Pierce comment on Mahomes?

February 20, 2024 01:02 PM
With Antonio Pierce making a surprising comment that "we gotta knock the head off the snake" in regard to playing Patrick Mahomes, Mike Florio wonders whether the NFL will address the Raiders before they play the Chiefs.
Up Next
nbc_pft_pftpm_vikingscousins_v2_240220.jpg
8:01
Can Cousins get a fully guaranteed deal anywhere?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pftpm_mailbag_240220.jpg
31:39
PFT PM Mailbag: Evaluating playoff OT strategy
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pftpm_antoniopierce_240220.jpg
3:42
Will NFL address LV for Pierce comment on Mahomes?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pftpm_bearsqb_240220.jpg
4:02
Assessing the Bears’ options at the QB position
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pftpm_jimmyg_240220.jpg
4:01
Garoppolo’s options amid pending Raiders release
Now Playing
aiyuk.jpg
27:29
PFT PM Mailbag: Where will Aiyuk play in 2024?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pftpm_justinjefferson_240219.jpg
6:34
Will Vikings go all-in and extend Jefferson?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pftpm_franchisetag_230219.jpg
9:28
NFL franchise tag primer: Jones, Mayfield, Barkley
Now Playing
NEW-MPX-SB_720x405_2310212164001.jpg
6:48
SB LVIII’s overtime was a ‘new frontier’ for NFL
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pftpm_wherewillcousinsgo_240219.jpg
3:39
‘Clock is ticking’ for Vikings to keep QB Cousins
Now Playing