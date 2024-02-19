 Skip navigation
Will Vikings go all-in and extend Jefferson?

February 19, 2024 01:52 PM
Mike Florio discusses Justin Jefferson's looming contract situation and how the Minnesota Vikings' front office philosophy will make developments between the two sides an interesting scenario to follow.
