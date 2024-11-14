Watch Now
Eagles can prove they’re an elite team in Week 11
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons weigh in on how the Eagles have gotten to 7-2, why the playoffs feel ‘inevitable’ and how the real question is if Philadelphia can compete with Detroit and San Francisco.
Commanders must put Sunday behind them for Week 11
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss the importance of the Commanders bouncing back from their loss against the Steelers and focusing on a tough opponent in the Eagles.
Williams feels ‘full support’ of teammates
Mike Florio explains why Caleb Williams must take responsibility for his contributions to the Bears’ offensive struggles and take it upon himself to make changes.
Where Steelers, Commanders stand in playoff race
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed take a look at the odds, provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, for the Steelers and Commanders to each win their divisions.
How Steelers defense contained Daniels in Week 10
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed dive into how the Pittsburgh Steelers' defense was able to contain Jayden Daniels and minimize his ability to scramble in Week 10.
Bears need to change ‘trajectory’ of Williams
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed analyze the Bears' firing offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, discussing who deserves to shoulder the blame for the struggles on offense, and what Chicago needs to do to help Caleb Williams.
What changed for Colts to go back to Richardson?
Chris Simms provides his rapid reaction to Indianapolis going back to Anthony Richardson under center in Week 11 against the Jets and explains why it's ultimately the best thing for the Colts and everyone moving forward.
Schoen to make ‘football decisions’ with Jones
Mike Florio and Michael Holley map out the financial risk of potentially having to pay Daniel Jones $23 million if he gets injured and why they feel it’s probable the QB will get benched after the bye.
PFT Draft: Coach of the Year top candidates
From Dan Campbell to Andy Reid, Mike Florio and Michael Holley make their picks for head coaches deserving of Coach of the Year.
PFT Power Rankings: Chiefs back on top in Week 11
Mike Florio explains to Michael Holley why the Patriots and Panthers jumped up four slots, how the Chiefs blocking the Broncos’ field goal landed them back at No. 1 and more.
Rodgers shows signs of NYJ at ‘irredeemable point’
Mike Florio and Michael Holley unpack Aaron Rodgers’ comments about ownership needing to make strong statements and why it shows the QB could be at the point of trying to figure out where things went wrong.
How will Bears get better by firing Waldron?
Mike Florio and Michael Holley take a deep dive into the Bears’ move to fire Shane Waldron and outline why this could be the first step in a total coaching overhaul.