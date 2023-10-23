Watch Now
PHI's physicality shows with MIA win, 'Tush Push'
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the Eagles' win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football and the continued success of the "Tush Push."
Week 7 superlatives: ‘Sexy Dexy,’ NYG D-Line shine
Mike Florio and Chris Simms pick out their superlatives for Week 7 of the NFL season, ranging from the dominance of the Giants defensive front against the Commanders to the debut of Tyson Bagent.
Bills’ Jenga tower wobbles in loss to Patriots
Mike Florio and Chris Simms call for the Bills to rebuild their offensive thought process after relying too much on Josh Allen again in their loss to the Patriots.
Patriots offense hits potential turning point
Things could be looking up for the Patriots after Bill Belichick got his 300th career win and the offense turned things around against the Bills.
Is the NFL becoming lax with disclosing injuries?
After Jalen Hurts had a brace on his knee at halftime but didn't have a clear moment he injured it, Mike Florio and Chris Simms question if he had an injury unannounced prior to the game.
Give me the headlines: Bears’ ‘secret Bagent man’
Chris Simms shares his headlines for Week 7 of the NFL, including the Bears strong performance behind rookie QB Tyson Bagent and Dexter Lawrence's dominance on the Giants defense against the Commanders.
Patriots D steps up, contains Allen in Week 7
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed dive into Josh Allen's Week 7 passing chart, where the Patriots defense stepped up and took away the middle of the field, forcing Allen to check down more often than not.
Show me something Week 7: Herbert, Hurts, Love,
Mike Florio and Peter King look for Tyson Bagent, Justin Herbert, Jalen Hurts, Gardner Minshew, Desmond Ridder, and Jordan Love to show them something during Week 7 action in the NFL.
Adams unsatisfied with target share on Raiders
Davante Adams went to the Raiders in part to prove that he could thrive without Aaron Rodgers, but the star wide receiver recently expressed his displeasure with the lack of targets he's receiving in Las Vegas' offense.
Can the Chiefs get over the top vs. Chargers?
Mike Florio and Peter King fill in the blank as they preview matchups and discuss topics for Week 7 in the NFL, including Chargers-Chiefs, Mac Jones, Desmond Ridder, and more.
Can the Lions keep momentum going against Ravens?
Detroit is searching for its first 6-1 start since 1956, but a big road test against the Ravens stands between them and the accomplishment. Peter King details why fans should believe in Jared Goff and the Lions.
Saints TE Moreau tormented by pivotal drop
Mike Florio and Peter King feel for New Orleans tight end Foster Moreau who's in a tough spot following his crucial drop in the end zone that potentially could have evened the score for the Saints against Jacksonville.
Will Fangio give Dolphins a leg up vs. Eagles?
With Vic Fangio having served as a consultant to the Eagles in 2022, Mike Florio and Peter King debate whether he gives the Dolphins any kind of advantage for their Sunday Night Football Showdown against Philadelphia.