Pierce brings new mindset to Raiders as interim HC

November 2, 2023 08:08 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how Antonio Pierce being a natural-born leader could match the energy of the organization, while also questioning if his lack of experience could result in a soft-tank.
