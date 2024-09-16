 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftsundaystmnt_240916.jpg
Bowers, Rice make Week 2 statements
nbc_pft_afcnorth_240916.jpg
Steelers sit atop AFC North early in season
nbc_pft_coltspacker_240916.jpg
Packers remind NFL they’re a force vs. Colts

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftsundaystmnt_240916.jpg
Bowers, Rice make Week 2 statements
nbc_pft_afcnorth_240916.jpg
Steelers sit atop AFC North early in season
nbc_pft_coltspacker_240916.jpg
Packers remind NFL they’re a force vs. Colts

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Steelers sit atop AFC North early in season

September 16, 2024 10:05 AM
The Steelers lead AFC North at 2-0, but the Browns got back in the win column to stay a game behind Pittsburgh.
Up Next
nbc_pft_draftsundaystmnt_240916.jpg
2:40
Bowers, Rice make Week 2 statements
Now Playing
nbc_pft_coltspacker_240916.jpg
5:34
Packers remind NFL they’re a force vs. Colts
Now Playing
nbc_pft_ramscard_240916.jpg
2:20
Murray perfect as Cardinals blast Rams
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chase_240916.jpg
8:07
Chase’s frustration shows in outburst at officials
Now Playing
nbc_pft_cheifsbengals_240916.jpg
7:33
Bengals miss ‘knockout punch’ vs. Chiefs
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bucslions_240916.jpg
9:15
Mayfield’s impact shows in Bucs’ win over Lions
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pacheco_240916.jpg
4:52
Pacheco’s injury adds concern for Chiefs
Now Playing
nbc_pft_giantscommander_240916.jpg
6:04
Giants suffer bad luck in loss to Commanders
Now Playing
nbc_pft_49ersvikings_240916.jpg
6:50
Darnold, Vikings jump on opportunities vs. 49ers
Now Playing
nbc_pft_saintscowboy_240916.jpg
9:46
Saints are shocking success story of early weeks
Now Playing
nbc_pft_texans_240916.jpg
4:48
Texans’ potential is ‘limitless’ with personnel
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bearsoffense_240916.jpg
11:17
Unpacking Bears’ offensive struggles vs. Texans
Now Playing