 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ewersv2_250505.jpg
Unpacking reasons for Ewers’ 7th-round selection
nbc_pft_tushpush_250505.jpg
Report: Owners to consider new tush push proposal
nbc_pft_freeagents_250505.jpg
Best fits for top remaining NFL free agents

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ewersv2_250505.jpg
Unpacking reasons for Ewers’ 7th-round selection
nbc_pft_tushpush_250505.jpg
Report: Owners to consider new tush push proposal
nbc_pft_freeagents_250505.jpg
Best fits for top remaining NFL free agents

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Unpacking reasons for Ewers' 7th-round selection

May 5, 2025 09:21 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine the potential explanations for why QB Quinn Ewers was selected in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and the issues with the NCAA transfer portal.

Related Videos

nbc_pft_tushpush_250505.jpg
06:26
Report: Owners to consider new tush push proposal
nbc_pft_freeagents_250505.jpg
13:00
Best fits for top remaining NFL free agents
nbc_pft_tucker_250505.jpg
12:32
Is Tucker worth the distraction for Ravens?
nbc_pft_green_250505.jpg
12:42
Green: Coming to BAL was ‘blessing in disguise’
nbc_pft_ravens_250505.jpg
03:24
Ravens must ‘climb the mountaintop’ once again
nbc_pft_philsimms_250505.jpg
19:10
Giants No. 11 jersey will remain retired by team
nbc_pft_2027draft_250505.jpg
07:42
Report: Washington D.C. to host 2027 NFL Draft
nbc_horse_simonebiles_250503.jpg
02:28
Biles still undecided on competing in LA Olympics
nbc_horse_alixearlebraxtonberriosv2_250503.jpg
02:38
Berrios, Earle guess Derby horse name meanings
nbc_pft_bill_250502.jpg
06:14
Belichick fails to mention Kraft in new book
nbc_pft_sanders_250502.jpg
03:25
Sanders will make ‘impact’ on and off the field
PFTBill.jpg
04:14
Analyzing Belichick’s public image in 2025
nbc_pft_kentuckyderby_250502.jpg
11:41
Kentucky Derby word association: Horses and NFL
nbc_pft_shananhan_250502.jpg
06:12
49ers, Vikings lead contenders that come up short
nbc_pft_mahomes_250502.jpg
13:39
Will Mahomes, Chiefs rebound from Super Bowl loss?
nbc_pft_secondyrqbs_250502.jpg
09:29
Which second-year QB is poised to make a jump?
nbc_pft_drakemaye_250502.jpg
05:33
Patriots’ Maye must display ‘authentic leadership’
nbc_pft_patsoffseason_250502.jpg
10:26
Can Patriots have a ‘resurgence’ in 2025?
nbc_pft_tylerlockett_250502.jpg
13:23
Lockett reaffirms value of player-media dynamic
nbc_berry_lastcallv2_250501.jpg
01:38
American Promise is worth betting on to win Derby
nbc_berry_pchate_250501.jpg
01:15
TB’s McMillan, GB’s Reed are post-draft WR Hates
nbc_berry_lovepc_250501.jpg
09:06
Post-draft WR Loves: Hunter, McMillan set to soar
nbc_berry_jeantyprop_250501.jpg
02:40
How to bet on Jeanty’s season-long rushing props
nbc_berry_qblove_250501.jpg
08:58
Post-draft QB Loves: Williams, Mayfield trend up
nbc_berry_rbhate_250501.jpg
02:08
Harris, Tracy Jr. among post-draft RB Hates
nbc_berry_qbhate_250501.jpg
06:18
Post-draft QB Hates: Hurdles for Prescott, Sanders
nbc_berry_rblove_250501.jpg
13:32
Jeanty, Hampton loom large as post-draft RB Loves
nbc_pft_sanders_250501v2.jpg
08:55
Sanders ‘trying to bring Cleveland a Super Bowl’
nbc_pft_browns_250501v2.jpg
03:12
How will Browns manage crowded QB room?
nbc_pft_travis_250501.jpg
01:49
Jets QB Travis retires due to leg injury

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_gcpodbryson_250505.jpg
05:42
DeChambeau clears ‘emotional hurdle’
nbc_golf_spiethhighlights_250504.jpg
03:52
Spieth ‘takes step forward’ at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
nbc_golf_scottiereax_250504.jpg
04:46
Scheffler: Winning CJ Cup ‘means a lot to me’
nbc_golf_blackdesertfinalrd_250504.jpg
12:29
Highlights: Black Desert Championship, Final Round
nbc_nas_cuptexas_250504.jpg
20:08
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas
nbc_nas_busch_250504.jpg
02:26
Busch backs into wall from third at Texas
nbc_nas_restartwreck_250504.jpg
02:04
Big wreck at Texas collects Wallace, Bowman, more
nbc_golf_cjcupfinalrdv2_250504.jpg
13:29
Highlights: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Final Round
oly_atw300_250504.jpg
06:53
Ngetich wins Grand Slam long distance title
bednarek.jpg
03:29
Bednarek perfect in Grand Slam Track with 200m win
sydneyml.jpg
03:54
McLaughlin-Levrone glides to long hurdles title
nbc_pl_jpwodegaardintv_250503.jpg
03:58
Odegaard wants Arsenal to channel anger v. PSG
nbc_pl_2robbies_uclclip_250504.jpg
04:04
Top-5 race: Chelsea rising, Forest ‘limping’
grantfisher.jpg
08:52
Fisher secures title in 5000m at Grand Slam Track
oly_atw200_250504v3.jpg
03:25
Paulino earns Slam title with 200m national record
oly_atw800_250504v2.jpg
04:38
Hailu wins short distance Grand Slam title
oly_atm400_250504.jpg
03:44
400m PR keeps dos Santos unbeaten at Slam Track
cunningham__548114.jpg
02:58
Cunningham’s 100m personal best secures Miami Slam
nbc_pl_2robbies_mustou_250504.jpg
02:44
Lavia ‘brings physicality’ to Chelsea’s midfield
nbc_pl_update_250504.jpg
11:46
PL Update: Chelsea stay in Champions League hunt
nbc_pl_chelivhl_250504.jpg
11:59
Extended HLs: Chelsea 3, Liverpool 1 Matchweek 35
nbc_pl_marescaintv_250504_copy.jpg
03:07
Maresca: Chelsea ‘deserved to win’ v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_palmercaicedo_250504.jpg
03:31
Palmer opens up on goals drought, praises Caicedo
nbc_pl_chelseapm_250504.jpg
05:54
‘Impressive’ Chelsea edge past Liverpool
nbc_pl_chegoal3v2_250504.jpg
02:22
Palmer’s penalty gives Chelsea 3-1 lead over Reds
nbc_pl_livgoal1_250504.jpg
42
Van Dijk’s header gives Liverpool life v. Chelsea
nbc_imsa_porschemiami_250503.jpg
13:17
Highlights: Porsche Carrera Cup at Miami
nbc_pl_chegoal2_250504.jpg
01:34
Quansah’s own goal doubles Chelsea’s lead
nbc_pl_bhanewhl_250504.jpg
12:17
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Newcastle Matchweek 35
nbc_pl_guardofhonor_250504.jpg
01:14
Liverpool receive Guard of Honor from Chelsea