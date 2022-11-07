Watch Now
Raiders, Colts awe-inspiringly awful in Week 9
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons hand out superlatives for the highs and lows around the NFL in Week 9.
Mahomes doesn’t feel one mistake will define Toney
Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on how Kadarius Toney will respond to his crucial Week 14 mistake.
NFL to play 2024 regular-season game in Brazil
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a look at the travel to get to Brazil and examine where football ranks in terms of interest in that area of the world.
Mahomes apologized to Allen about handshake moment
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes are both class acts and understand football is an emotional game.
NFL Week 15 props, key storylines to watch
Mike Florio and Chris Simms run through props, provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, for Justin Jefferson’s receiving yards, Dak Prescott versus Josh Allen and more.
Unpacking the components of a hip-drop tackle
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect the pieces that make up a hip-drop tackle, starting with the grip, followed by a rotation or twist and then finished with a drop.
Jacobs ‘must invest in himself’ to protect health
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on why players like Josh Jacobs have a business reason to not push to play when he’s not 100%.
Staley ‘just focused on Thursday’ despite noise
Mike Florio and Chris Simms sift through Brandon Staley’s take on his future in Los Angeles and explain why they don’t foresee him back with the Chargers next season.
Belichick is ‘getting ready for Kansas City’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss Bill Belichick’s unsurprising response to questions surrounding his future in New England.
Vincent: Kickoff has become a ‘dead’ play
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack NFL Executive VP Troy Vincent's take on kickoff and map through how returns have declined through the years.
Goodell ‘hasn’t taken a position’ on tush push
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze if there is a serious danger with the QB push play and give credit to the Eagles for finding a way to make the QB sneak a unique fit for their team.
PFT PM Mailbag: What’s behind Chiefs’ troubles?
Mike Florio opens the mailbag to answer your questions about Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense, Bill Belichick's legacy and more.