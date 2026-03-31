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Reacting to the 2026 NFL head coaches photo
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Reacting to the 2026 NFL head coaches photo

March 31, 2026 01:02 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a look at the 2026 NFL head coaches photo at the annual league meeting.

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