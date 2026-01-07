 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_powerrankings_260107.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: Steelers rise, Rams stay put
nbc_pft_dissteams_260107.jpg
Were Ravens most disappointing team this season?
nbc_pft_harbaughnextyear_260107.jpg
Harbaugh could sit out next season

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
nbc_pft_powerrankings_260107.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: Steelers rise, Rams stay put
nbc_pft_dissteams_260107.jpg
Were Ravens most disappointing team this season?
nbc_pft_harbaughnextyear_260107.jpg
Harbaugh could sit out next season

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Report: Seven teams expressed interest in Harbaugh

January 7, 2026 08:23 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to the report of seven teams expressing interest in former Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, implying that one team without a vacancy has reached out.

nbc_pft_powerrankings_260107.jpg
05:29
PFT Power Rankings: Steelers rise, Rams stay put
nbc_pft_dissteams_260107.jpg
03:01
Were Ravens most disappointing team this season?
nbc_pft_harbaughnextyear_260107.jpg
02:53
Harbaugh could sit out next season
nbc_pft_stcoordinators_250107.jpg
09:29
Should more special teams coordinators be HCs?
nbc_pft_harbaughshock_260107.jpg
06:14
How shocking was Harbaugh’s firing?
nbc_pft_harbaughgiants_260107.jpg
05:18
Analyzing Harbaugh’s fit with Giants
nbc_pft_harbaughfired_260107.jpg
05:33
Ravens firing Harbaugh is a ‘gutsy call’
nbc_pft_harbaughout_260106.jpg
10:44
Ravens fire head coach Harbaugh after 18 seasons
nbc_pft_purdy_260106.jpg
14:03
Purdy: ‘All I ever needed was an opportunity’
nbc_csu_nygcoach_260106.jpg
14:14
Giants’ HC job is ‘crown jewel’ of all openings
simms_all_pro_raw_2601016.jpg
09:47
Stafford, Pickens among Simms’ All-Pro picks
nbc_ffhh_kyrenwilliams_260106.jpg
07:11
Will Corum’s volume affect Williams’ 2026 outlook?
nbc_roto_bills_260107.jpg
02:16
How will health of Allen affect Bills vs. Jaguars?
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_260106.jpg
03:21
Chargers among early best bets for Wild Card games
nbc_ffhh_davanteadams_260106.jpg
01:38
Can Adams be trusted as WR1 in 2026 for fantasy?
joshallen.jpg
04:51
Target Allen, Etienne Jr. for Wild Card DFS stacks
nbc_ffhh_javontewilliams_260106.jpg
03:29
Williams will be ‘touchdown dependent’ next season
nbc_ffhh_jalenhurts_260106.jpg
05:24
Does Hurts need more rushing plays to stay elite?
nbc_ffhh_rasheerice_260106.jpg
02:24
Rice will still be ‘the guy’ for Mahomes in 2026
nbc_ffhh_brockpurdy_260106.jpg
04:42
Purdy makes 49ers’ offensive system ‘work’
nbc_roto_49ers_260107.jpg
02:02
Bet on ‘field goal fest’ when Eagles host 49ers
nbc_pft_campbellmorton_260106.jpg
03:37
Florio: Lions ‘need a new offensive coordinator’
nbc_pft_stafford_260106.jpg
04:18
Are Rams favorites to make Super Bowl out of NFC?
nbc_pft_dolphinstua_260106.jpg
04:55
McCourty: ‘End is there’ for Tua with Dolphins
nbc_pft_metcalf_260106.jpg
08:15
How will Metcalf’s return help Rodgers, Steelers?
nbc_pft_tombrady_260106.jpg
19:57
Rating NFL head coaching openings: Raiders, Giants
nbc_pft_steichen_260106.jpg
09:33
Why are Steichen, Ballard returning to Colts?
nbc_pft_zactaylor_260106.jpg
03:26
Here is reason why Taylor is returning to Bengals
nbc_pft_joshmcdaniels_260106.jpg
09:19
Will Cardinals hire McDaniels as head coach?
nbc_pft_raiderscoach_260106.jpg
14:30
Who will Raiders hire to replace Carroll?

nbc_nba_dalvssac_260106.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Mavs rally past Kings for win
nbc_nba_sacvsdal_digitalhit_260106.jpg
01:29
Mavericks hang around to eke out win over Kings
nbc_nba_adintv_260106.jpg
05:04
AD praises Flagg, Williams after win over Kings
flagg_photo.jpg
01:07
Flagg: Mavericks have ‘trust in each other’
nbc_cbb_stjohnshlv2_260106.jpg
01:37
Highlights: St. John’s pulls away, beats Butler
nbc_cbb_uclawisc_260106.jpg
04:06
Highlights: Badgers, Boyd bury Bruins
nbc_cbb_sjuejioforintv_260106.jpg
02:33
Ejiofor: ‘I’m doing anything for a victory’
nbc_cbb_gardintv_260106.jpg
03:06
Gard: Boyd a ‘ferocious competitor’ for Wisconsin
nbc_nba_miamin_260106(2).jpg
01:59
Highlights: Timberwolves put Heat on ice at home
nbc_nba_coopertalk_260106.jpg
02:03
Flagg starting to ‘understand the NBA game’
nbc_nba_reidintv_260106.jpg
05:59
Reid: MIN put a ‘full 48 together’ against Heat
nbc_nba_miamimin_digitalhit_260106.jpg
01:19
T’Wolves dominate Heat with ‘total team effort’
nbc_nba_antpostgameintv_260106.jpg
01:07
How Timberwolves executed game plan against Heat
nbc_nba_lalvsnop_260106.jpg
01:54
HLs: Doncic, LeBron combine for 60 in win vs. Pels
nbc_nba_dunkcontest_260106.jpg
06:29
Carter wants Edgecombe, Sharpe in dunk contest
nbc_nba_detroitnyk_260106.jpg
05:25
‘Margins are thin’ for Knicks after blowout loss
nbc_nba_pregame_edwardstalk_260106.jpg
05:40
Edwards’ efficiency leading to career numbers
nbc_nba_davionintv_260106.jpg
04:31
Mitchell’s defensive energy is his ‘calling card’
nbc_nba_vincecurry2_260106.jpg
03:29
How Curry views his impact on basketball
nbc_pl_plupdate_260106.jpg
03:09
PL Update: Forest comeback to down hapless Hammers
nbc_pl_whunfhl_260106.jpg
10:00
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Nottingham Forest MWK 21
nbc_pl_nfgoal2_260106.jpg
03:26
Gibbs-White’s penalty puts Forest ahead of Hammers
nbc_roto_nurkicv2_260106.jpg
01:42
Nurkic has become a ‘top 50' player in fantasy
nbc_w2rc_dakars3intvs_260106.jpg
05:39
What competitors said after Dakar Rally Stage 3
nbc_pl_whugoal1v2_260106.jpg
58
Murrilo’s own goal gifts West Ham lead v. Forest
nbc_pl_nfgoal1_260106.jpg
01:00
Domínguez’s header brings Forest level v. West Ham
nbc_roto_tuasituation_260106.jpg
01:33
What options do Dolphins have left with Tua?
nbc_roto_davanteadams_260106.jpg
01:21
Adams expected to return for Rams’ WC vs. Panthers
nbc_roto_traviskelce_250106.jpg
01:24
Kelce could take ‘Ertz-type’ role if he returns
nbc_w2rc_dakars2intvs_260105.jpg
09:26
What competitors said after Dakar Rally Stage 2