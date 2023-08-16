Watch Now
Rodgers: Hard Knocks has been ‘not a distraction’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore how Hard Knocks could be a positive experience for the Jets, after Aaron Rodgers made a clear distinction that it’s been authentic and not interfering with the day-to-day.
Current starting QB we wouldn’t want to make mad
Mike Florio and Chris Simms play a round of "Fill in the Blank" to name which current starting QBs they'd be nervous to anger.
Bitonio details ‘cheap shots’ at CLE-PHI practice
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why it takes a tremendous amount of trust between coaches when electing to do joint practices and analyze the pros and cons.
Predicting second-most productive Chiefs receiver
Mike Florio and Chris Simms play a round of “Fill in the Blank” to evaluate who will be the second-most productive receiver for the Chiefs next season.
Lamar shows growth working with Monken, WRs
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why it's critically important for Todd Monken and Lamar Jackson to be on the same page and how the QB has taken ownership communicating with the WRs.
Why Taylor’s best option is to go play for Colts
Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out why Jonathan Taylor ultimately doesn’t have leverage in his situation with the Colts and why he could have a big season if he fully commits.
PFT Draft: Best RB corps in the NFL
From the Falcons to the Jets, Mike Florio and Chris Simms make their selections for the teams with the strongest arsenal of RBs.
Why Minshew is ‘perfect’ QB to back up Richardson
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine what makes a great backup QB and how Gardner Minshew is the right guy to push Anthony Richardson to be better, while also encouraging him.
Adding Cook is ‘indication the Jets are all in’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on how Aaron Rodgers arguably has never been part of a team that was “all in” and why bringing in Dalvin Cook could give the Jets flexibility with Breece Hall.
Richardson has advantage by being named QB1 early
Shane Steichen shed light on why the Colts named Anthony Richardson the starter at this point, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to discuss the importance of him taking reps as QB1 weeks before kickoff.
Rodgers understands why RBs suspect collusion
Mike Florio and Chris Simms question if there’s collusion on RB contracts or if it’s more of an issue on how teams view the RB position.
Rodgers reportedly suffers apparent calf injury
Mike Florio and Chris Simms note this isn’t the first time Aaron Rodgers has had a setback with his calf, after the QB struggled in practice, and why it’s not a bad thing for QBs to push themselves in preseason.
PFT plays The Grid: Featuring PHI, BAL, CHI, WAS
Mike Florio and Chris Simms solve a puzzle The Grid created for PFT Live, featuring the Eagles, Ravens and Pro Bowl appearance across the top with the Bears, Commanders and over 1,000 yards rushing down the side.