 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Rodgers reportedly to play final preseason game

August 22, 2023 09:11 AM
Aaron Rodgers hasn’t played a preseason game since 2018, but Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on why it’s smart for the QB to get game reps with his new team ahead of Week 1.
Up Next
nbc_pft_jones_230821.jpg
5:19
Jones still believes Cowboys can win Super Bowl
Now Playing
nbc_pft_draft_230822.jpg
5:58
PFT Draft: Teams that need to ‘figure it out’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_wilson_230822.jpg
2:49
Wilson gives Jets reason not to give up on him
Now Playing
nbc_pft_flowers_230822.jpg
2:33
Flowers flexes ‘special qualities’ vs. Commanders
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jonesonobrien_230822.jpg
8:06
Jones, O’Brien ‘on same page and building trust’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_howellv2_230822.jpg
7:46
Howell ‘phenomenal’ vs. Ravens in preseason Week 2
Now Playing
nbc_pft_topthirdmiddlthirdbottomthird_230822.jpg
8:39
Ranking PIT offense, ATL offense, PHI defense
Now Playing
nbc_pft_coltsgivetaylorpermissionfortrade_230822.jpg
18:56
Colts reportedly allow Taylor to seek trade
Now Playing
nbc_pft_whatcoltswant_230822.jpg
9:04
Colts reportedly seek first-round pick for Taylor
Now Playing
nbc_pft_commandersendravensstreak_230822.jpg
8:17
Commanders end Ravens’ preseason win streak
Now Playing
nbc_pft_taylor_230822.jpg
11:33
Evaluating potential landing spots for Taylor
Now Playing
nbc_pft_week2preseasonsuperlatives_230821.jpg
8:33
Preseason Week 2 superlatives: ‘Will-I-Am’ Award
Now Playing