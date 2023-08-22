Watch Now
Rodgers reportedly to play final preseason game
Aaron Rodgers hasn’t played a preseason game since 2018, but Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on why it’s smart for the QB to get game reps with his new team ahead of Week 1.
Jones still believes Cowboys can win Super Bowl
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze Jerry Jones' "ultra-competitive drive" and evaluate the Cowboys' chances of making it to the NFC Championship.
PFT Draft: Teams that need to ‘figure it out’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms highlight which teams must use the last week of the preseason to iron out the kinks before the regular season begins.
Wilson gives Jets reason not to give up on him
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack Zach Wilson’s 35-yard scramble against the Buccaneers and explore why the experiment to train him up behind Aaron Rodgers appears to be working so far.
Flowers flexes ‘special qualities’ vs. Commanders
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore why Zay Flowers has “real potential” with the Ravens, after an impressive performance against the Commanders.
Jones, O’Brien ‘on same page and building trust’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why it’s so important for Mac Jones and Bill O’Brien to have a deep sense of trust, but how even with that, the Patriots still are a middle-of-the pack AFC team at best.
Howell ‘phenomenal’ vs. Ravens in preseason Week 2
Beyond breaking the Ravens’ longstanding preseason win streak, Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why this was a tremendous win for the Sam Howell, Eric Bieniemy, the Commanders’ cultural reset and more.
Ranking PIT offense, ATL offense, PHI defense
Mike Florio and Chris Simms play a round of “Top 3rd, Middle 3rd, Bottom 3rd” to evaluate where the Steelers offense, Falcons offensive weapons and Eagles defense rank in the NFL.
Colts reportedly allow Taylor to seek trade
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline why the timing of the Colts allowing Jonathan Taylor to look for a trade makes “no sense” and how it’s like “trying to change a tire on a moving vehicle.”
Colts reportedly seek first-round pick for Taylor
Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out what they believe the Colts would be willing to accept in exchange for Jonathan Taylor and why ultimately, they could be open to less than a first-round pick.
Commanders end Ravens’ preseason win streak
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the news the Ravens’ historic win streak has come to an end at 24 and discuss how much teams should value a preseason win streak.
Evaluating potential landing spots for Taylor
Mike Florio and Chris Simms rip through the most likely teams that could be interested in Jonathan Taylor, including the Chargers and Eagles.