Goodell knows NFL will have to tinker with kickoff
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how the league will need to adjust and adapt the new kickoff rule depending on how coaches and players are able to exploit it.
Pats upgrading facilities after poor NFLPA survey
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline how the old-school mentality showed glaring flaws in the Patriots facilities and how this could lead to free agents being less interested and current players eager to leave.
Scale of 1-10: Impact of NFL rule changes
Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on the impact of bumping back the trade deadline, an emergency QB coming from the practice squad and using replay to overturn rulings that a QB was down or out of bounds.
Kraft wishes ‘The Dynasty’ was more positive
Mike Florio and Chris Simms sift through Robert Kraft’s takeaways from “The Dynasty” and explain why he naturally would want the Patriots to be remembered in as positive of a light as possible.
Draft boards could be reevaluated for new kickoff
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out their takeaways from the new NFL kickoff rule, including how this could cause teams to rework their draft strategy and how this could eventually influence the college game.
Steelers sign Patterson as new return specialist
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into how Cordarrelle Patterson could give the Steelers an edge in the new kickoff format.
Week 1 Friday Brazil game exclusively on Peacock
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how the first Friday night game on opening weekend in over 50 years and the first NFL game in South America will feature the Eagles, streaming exclusively on Peacock.
NFL will play two games on Christmas Day in 2024
Roger Goodell says Wednesday football will not be a “regular thing,” but Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how the league also once said they would never play games on Wednesdays but now they are this year.
New NFL kickoff removes surprise onside kick
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline why not being able to do a surprise onside kick is a “small price to pay” in order to keep the kickoff alive and introduce new strategy.
New NFL kickoff rule explained
Mike Florio and Chris Simms talk through the new NFL kickoff rule modeled by the XFL and explore how this could open a world of opportunities for the players and coaches to capitalize on.
How new NFL kickoff rule improves safety
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on how the new kickoff rule is the best possible outcome in terms of improving the safety and longevity of the game without losing the nature of the sport.
Blank doesn’t believe ATL tampered with Cousins
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on what makes the Kirk Cousins situation so “glaring” and examine how severe the punishment could be.