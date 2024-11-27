Watch Now
Unpacking NFL guaranteed contracts collusion case
Mike Florio and Michael Holley discuss the amount of collusion in the NFL, specifically as it pertains to the current case regarding guaranteed contracts.
If McCarthy returns to DAL, could Zimmer join him?
Mike Florio and Michael Holley evaluate the possibility of Mike Zimmer landing in Dallas and question if anything will actually change for the Cowboys, regardless of if Mike McCarthy is there or not.
Penix on learning under Cousins, growth in 2024
Atlanta Falcons rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. joins Mike Florio to discuss playing alongside Kirk Cousins, the improvements in his game and what he's learned about himself in 2024.
Eagles should be thankful for Barkley, Roseman
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty explain why the Eagles should feel blessed to have Saquon Barkley on their roster, as well as for how Howie Roseman has constructed this team.
Assessing Barkley’s odds to win MVP, OPOY
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty dive into the odds, provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, for Saquon Barkley to win MVP, given a RB hasn’t won that honor since 2012, as well as Offensive Player of the Year.
Panic Meter: Concern levels for Commanders, Texans
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty explore how worried the Commanders and Texans should be, considering Washington has lost three straight and Houston has lost four of the last six.
PFT Draft: Primetime Lamar, Tua win Week 12
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty pick the biggest winners of Week 12 around the NFL, featuring Lamar Jackson once again proving he is the man in primetime and a victory lap for Dez Bryant.
Smith-Njigba, Smith have propelled the Seahawks
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty outline how Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Geno Smith have been playing phenomenally and have uplifted the Seahawks this year.
Falcons should feel thankful for Cousins
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty explore how Kirk Cousins has enabled the Falcons to be a playoff team this season.
Glenn, Spielman are giving Lions momentum
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty explain why the Lions should be thankful for Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn and Chris Spielman.
RB demand may outweigh supply and shift the market
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty spell out why the best of the best RBs have earned a higher pay tier, but why the majority of RBs who churn out solid performances won’t get more compensation without a market change.
Johnston’s dropped ball changed everything for LAC
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty spell out why if Quentin Johnston had caught that key pass late in the game, it could’ve been a very different game for the Chargers.