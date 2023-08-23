 Skip navigation
Saleh makes ‘calculated risk’ to play Rodgers

August 23, 2023 08:26 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on all the benefits of Aaron Rodgers playing in the preseason and assess why it’ll be worth the risk to smooth out the kinks ahead of Week 1.
