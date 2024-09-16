Watch Now
Darnold, Vikings jump on opportunities vs. 49ers
Sam Darnold is making the most of his time with the Vikings, who beat the quarterback’s former team, the 49ers, convincingly in Week 2.
Murray perfect as Cardinals blast Rams
Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr. erased memories of a disjointed Week 1 by repeatedly connecting in a blowout win over the Rams.
Chase’s frustration shows in outburst at officials
Between Ja’Marr Chase’s clear anger about his contract and an 0-2 start, the Cincinnati Bengals have a lot to bounce back from.
Bengals miss ‘knockout punch’ vs. Chiefs
The Bengals had the Chiefs on the ropes but missed their opportunity to score a massive win at Arrowhead Stadium.
Mayfield’s impact shows in Bucs’ win over Lions
Baker Mayfield’s toughness has come to define the Buccaneers, while Jared Goff showed his limits in the Lions’ loss to Tampa Bay.
Pacheco’s injury adds concern for Chiefs
With Isiah Pacheco’s availability in question, Mike Florio and Chris Simms could see difficulties for the Chiefs’ offense moving forward in the season.
Giants suffer bad luck in loss to Commanders
The Giants really missed kicker Graham Gano against the Commanders after losing Gano to a hamstring injury on the opening kickoff.
Saints are shocking success story of early weeks
Following a dominant win over the Cowboys, the Saints have been one of the most prolific and entertaining teams in the NFL through two weeks.
Texans’ potential is ‘limitless’ with personnel
The Texans haven’t always fired on all cylinders through two weeks, but they’re 2-0 and have plenty of room to grow.
Unpacking Bears’ offensive struggles vs. Texans
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to the Texans’ victory over the Bears and examine the strides the Bears’ offense needs to make with Caleb Williams.
Give Me The Headline: ‘Steelfence’ leads PIT
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed give their top headlines of Week 2, including the Steelers defense imposing their will against Denver and Kyler Murray picking apart the Rams.
Brown’s absence will impact PHI vs. ATL matchup
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed preview the Monday Night Football matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons, discussing why A.J. Brown's absence could impact the outcome.