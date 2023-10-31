 Skip navigation
Seahawks acquire ‘versatile’ Williams from Giants

October 31, 2023 08:15 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out how Leonard Williams will help increase Seattle’s physicality and why this move proves the Seahawks are looking to elevate their game.
