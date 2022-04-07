Watch Now
Seattle reportedly not listening to Metcalf offers
The Jets were reportedly willing to trade the 10th overall draft pick for DK Metcalf, but the Seahawks wouldn't listen to any trade offers as the team's plans for the receiver remain foggy.
