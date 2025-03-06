Skip navigation
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Seahawks reportedly will explore Metcalf trade
March 6, 2025 08:19 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms question why the Seahawks haven’t used DK Metcalf more and spell out why he feels underpaid and underappreciated compared to the rest of the market.
