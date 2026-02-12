Seahawks' success powered by 'great personalities'

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
How will NFL handle Tisch-Epstein ties?
Falcons have ‘significant problem’ with Pearce Jr.
AFC will be more ‘wide open’ than ever in 2026
Other PFT Content
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Peacock
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
How will NFL handle Tisch-Epstein ties?
Falcons have ‘significant problem’ with Pearce Jr.
AFC will be more ‘wide open’ than ever in 2026
Other PFT Content
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Seahawks' success powered by 'great personalities'
February 12, 2026 08:12 AM
PFT reacts to Ernest Jones comments from the Super Bowl LX parade before discussing the consistent leadership that fueled the Seattle Seahawks' success and eventual Super Bowl win.
Related Videos
01:21
How will NFL handle Tisch-Epstein ties?
02:56
Falcons have ‘significant problem’ with Pearce Jr.
11:13
AFC will be more ‘wide open’ than ever in 2026
03:39
Seahawks prioritizing ‘continuity’ in OC search
07:51
49ers’ Kittle fuels substation injury theory
09:20
Darnold went to ‘right place at the right time’
04:43
Simms not sold Campbell can be left tackle in NFL
03:07
Should Raiders trade Crosby after hiring Kubiak?
08:17
Source: PIT willing to wait for Rodgers’ decision
08:36
NFC features ‘more complete’ teams than AFC
01:47
Exploring rise of prediction markets after SB LX
01:29
Seattle prepares for Seahawks Super Bowl LX parade
06:05
Simms: Commanders’ OC, DC hires make ‘no sense’
05:51
Kubiak-Brady partnership to be pivotal for Raiders
07:22
Biggest questions facing Kubiak, Raiders
09:47
How do players process Super Bowl losses?
19:38
Implications of Campbell avoiding media after SB
02:13
Simms recounts meeting Bad Bunny at Super Bowl LX
06:22
Dissecting Super Bowl LX television ratings
06:24
Seahawks ‘knew they were better’ than Patriots
02:10
Source: NFL keeps door open for 18 games by 2027
05:20
Raiders officially hire Kubiak as new head coach
02:25
Analyzing early odds for Super Bowl LXI
05:49
How can Seahawks ‘stay ahead’ after winning SB?
08:32
Why Vrabel still has ‘perfect situation’ with NE
11:21
Florio: Getting back to SB harder than winning it
02:07
How NFL could handle Melbourne game scheduling
14:55
Who should Seahawks face in Week 1 of 2026 season?
09:23
Comparing ‘Dark Side’ defense to ‘Legion of Boom’
03:00
Darnold silencing critics, forming own narrative
Latest Clips
02:59
Holtmann: DePaul showed ‘great fight’ vs Creighton
02:39
HLs: DePaul earns very rare win over Creighton
01:57
Highlights: Randle notches 41 points on Portland
02:28
Highlights: No. 1 UConn blows out Creighton
03:20
HLs: No. 2 UCLA overpowers No. 13 Michigan State
07:42
Highlights: 2026 Daytona 500 qualifying
05:08
Highlights: Seton Hall snaps skid vs. Providence
01:03
Diarra redirects van Dijk’s header for Reds lead
11:05
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Liverpool Matchweek 26
06:56
Stewart’s top moments from Glendale Supercross
08:11
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Wolves MWK 26
01:16
Hinshelwood’s own goal gifts Villa late lead
11:49
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Brighton Matchweek 26
01:19
Anthony drills Burnley level at 2-2 with Palace
01:17
Lerma’s own goal gifts Burnley over Crystal Palace
01:22
Strand Larsen nets Palace’s opener against Burnley
01:21
Strand Larsen’s brace doubles Palace’s lead
01:06
Hannibal fires Burnley on the board against Palace
12:03
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Burnley MWK 26
01:45
O’Reilly blasts Man City 2-0 in front of Fulham
01:19
Haaland makes it 3-0 for Man City against Fulham
01:27
Semenyo gives Manchester City lead over Fulham
09:17
Extended HLs: Man City v. Fulham Matchweek 26
01:30
Fantasy implications of Hornets-Pistons brawl
01:58
Carroll, Lindor, Holliday all injure hamate bones
01:24
Spurs need Harper to step up with Castle injured
09:47
Peterson ‘too comfortable not playing’ for Kansas?
09:54
Reflecting on best, worst NBA trade deadline moves
10:03
NBA All-Star Weekend features blast from the past
04:15
Look for Johnson ‘to control the glass’ vs. CHA
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue