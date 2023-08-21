 Skip navigation
Shanahan: Purdy made ‘all the plays’ in return

August 21, 2023 08:17 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess Brock Purdy’s performance in his first showing since injuring his elbow in the NFC Championship and set expectations for where the QB ranks against the best in the league.
