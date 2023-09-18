 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Should Chiefs be 'worried' with offense thus far?

September 18, 2023 10:13 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the Kansas City Chiefs' performance vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars and question if the team should be worried with its offensive output through two weeks.
Up Next
nbc_pft_lions_230918.jpg
5:33
Seahawks survive Lions’ late-game comeback
Now Playing
nbc_pft_giantscardswshden_230918.jpg
5:35
Barkley injured, Commanders squeak by Broncos
Now Playing
nbc_pft_ravens_230918.jpg
7:18
How concerning is Burrow’s calf injury?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_phinspatsv2_230918.jpg
18:34
McDaniel, Dolphins ushering in new era of football
Now Playing
nbc_pft_superlatives_230918.jpg
12:18
Week 2 superlatives: Allen bounces back vs. LV
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jets_230918.jpg
6:01
Jets, Saleh ‘can’t panic’ after loss vs. Cowboys
Now Playing
nbc_pft_cowboysjets_230918.jpg
8:39
Micah Parsons was ‘one-man wrecking crew’ vs. Jets
Now Playing
nbc_pft_snffinish_230918.jpg
8:21
Analyzing Dolphins vs. Patriots SNF finish
Now Playing
nbc_pft_dolphinspatsv2_230915.jpg
5:32
Can the Patriots slow down the Dolphins offense?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_showmesomething_230915.jpg
8:15
Show Me Something Week 2: Fields, Burrow, Allen
Now Playing
kcjaxpreviewchrisjones.jpg
8:12
Chiefs potentially getting stars back against Jags
Now Playing
nbc_pft_kirkperformance_230915.jpg
9:55
Cousins’ play, personality holding Vikings back?
Now Playing