Should Chiefs be 'worried' with offense thus far?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the Kansas City Chiefs' performance vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars and question if the team should be worried with its offensive output through two weeks.
Seahawks survive Lions’ late-game comeback
Mike Florio and Chris Simms recap the Seattle Seahawks' Week 2 victory over the Detroit Lions, which featured Tyler Lockett's near-turnover on the game-winning touchdown.
Barkley injured, Commanders squeak by Broncos
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze Saquon Barkley's injury in the Giants' win vs. the Cardinals, as well as the Commanders defeating the Broncos with a controversial no-call to end the game.
How concerning is Burrow’s calf injury?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the Baltimore Ravens' Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals and what Joe Burrow's tweaked calf means for the team moving forward.
McDaniel, Dolphins ushering in new era of football
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the Miami Dolphins' Sunday night victory over the New England Patriots and how Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Mike McDaniel have created one of the league's most dynamic offenses.
Week 2 superlatives: Allen bounces back vs. LV
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal their superlatives for the second week of the NFL season, featuring Josh Allen's bounce-back performance vs. the Raiders and Mike Evans' big day for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Jets, Saleh ‘can’t panic’ after loss vs. Cowboys
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the New York Jets' performance vs. the Dallas Cowboys and how Jets head coach Robert Saleh needs to reel his team in ahead of a difficult 2023 schedule.
Micah Parsons was ‘one-man wrecking crew’ vs. Jets
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss Micah Parsons' dominant showing against the New York Jets and why the Dallas Cowboys star could be in MVP contention in 2023.
Analyzing Dolphins vs. Patriots SNF finish
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze the end of the Dolphins vs. Patriots game on Sunday Night Football and if the officials called the right spot on New England's fourth down attempt.
Can the Patriots slow down the Dolphins offense?
The New England Patriots look to avoid their first 0-2 start since 2001, but have to do it against the high-flying Miami Dolphins offense led by Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill.
Show Me Something Week 2: Fields, Burrow, Allen
Mike Florio and Peter King draft NFL players that need to show something during Week 2 action, featuring quarterbacks Justin Fields, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Daniel Jones, and Geno Smith.
Chiefs potentially getting stars back against Jags
Mike Florio and Peter King discuss the potential return of TE Travis Kelce and DT Chris Jones to the Kansas City Chiefs against the Jacksonville Jaguars and how weather may play a factor in the matchup.
Cousins’ play, personality holding Vikings back?
"Some guys rise up, some guys shrink" says Mike Florio following Kirk Cousins' primetime performance against the Eagles, believing the team is a personification of its QB and he lacks the personality to "set the tone."