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Watch Now
Should Mendoza be a Week 1 starter in the NFL?
April 9, 2026 08:12 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss Klint Kubiak’s comments on starting rookie quarterbacks, breaking down Fernando Mendoza’s potential to start during Week 1 with the Las Vegas Raiders.
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