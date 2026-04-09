 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_calebdowns_260409.jpg
How high will Downs go in the draft?
nbc_pft_simmscbrank_260409.jpg
Why isn’t Delane higher on Simms’ CB rankings?
StablerRaiderstalkPFT.jpg
Florio: NFL is better when the Raiders are good

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_calebdowns_260409.jpg
How high will Downs go in the draft?
nbc_pft_simmscbrank_260409.jpg
Why isn’t Delane higher on Simms’ CB rankings?
StablerRaiderstalkPFT.jpg
Florio: NFL is better when the Raiders are good

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Should Mendoza be a Week 1 starter in the NFL?

April 9, 2026 08:12 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss Klint Kubiak’s comments on starting rookie quarterbacks, breaking down Fernando Mendoza’s potential to start during Week 1 with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Related Videos

nbc_pft_secconvo_260409.jpg
11:36
Analyzing the state of the SEC in the NIL era
nbc_pft_calebdowns_260409.jpg
02:44
How high will Downs go in the draft?
nbc_pft_simmscbrank_260409.jpg
02:36
Why isn’t Delane higher on Simms’ CB rankings?
StablerRaiderstalkPFT.jpg
13:43
Florio: NFL is better when the Raiders are good
nbc_pft_garrett_260409.jpg
09:41
Monken’s comments offer clues on Garrett’s future
nbc_pft_brownsqb_260409.jpg
06:51
Do Browns ‘have’ to start Shedeur in 2026?
nbc_pft_monken_260409.jpg
02:46
Monken misses coaches’ photo at league meeting
nbc_pft_classicunis_260409.jpg
12:10
Raiders have one of the ‘untouchable NFL uniforms
Mendoza4-9.jpg
02:46
Mendoza highlights new image of NFL QBs
Cousins4-9Raiders.jpg
11:41
Cousins on QB job: ‘The best player needs to play’
nbc_pftpm_vrabel_260408.jpg
09:57
What to make of Vrabel and Russini story
nbc_pftpm_antitrust_260408.jpg
12:43
Viability of NFL’s antitrust exemption in question
nbc_pftpm_18games_260408.jpg
02:12
How far will NFL push for 18-game season?
nbc_pftpm_mendoza_260408.jpg
06:23
Mendoza says he won’t attend 2026 NFL Draft
nbc_roto_draftsimpson_260408.jpg
02:22
Potential landing spots for Alabama’s Simpson
nbc_roto_nfcnorth_260408.jpg
02:24
Bears ‘have a high floor’ in race to win NFC North
nbc_csu_pond_260408.jpg
04:19
Simms’ CB draft rankings: D’Angelo Ponds
nbc_csu_cisse_260408.jpg
10:01
Simms’ CB draft rankings: No. 2 Brandon Cisse
nbc_csu_delane_260408.jpg
07:33
Simms’ CB draft rankings: No. 4 Mansoor Delane
nbc_csu_hood_260408.jpg
07:05
Simms’ CB draft rankings: No. 3 Colton Hood
nbc_csu_mccoy_260408.jpg
09:08
Simms’ CB draft rankings: No. 1 Jermod McCoy
nbc_pft_nflaus_260408.jpg
02:32
Report: Australian fans frustrated with tickets
nbc_pft_kylepitts_260408.jpg
05:23
How can Falcons finally unlock Pitts?
nbc_pft_willisconvo_260408.jpg
04:18
Hafley to Willis: ‘Don’t change who you are’
nbc_pft_mendozaraiders_260408.jpg
04:18
Mendoza has ‘zero questions’ ahead of draft
achane_new_thumbnail.jpg
04:25
Achane ‘drew a line in the sand’ with Dolphins
nbc_pft_nflonaikman_260408.jpg
03:45
What does rest of NFL think about Aikman’s role?
nbc_pft_coenlawrence_260408.jpg
04:52
‘Sky is the limit’ for Lawrence and Jaguars
nbc_pft_aikmanrole_260408.jpg
08:43
What to make of Aikman’s role with Dolphins
nbc_pft_qbjumps_260408.jpg
04:15
Williams, Shough among QBs who can take a big jump

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_enjoy_madnessreflections_260408.jpg
08:19
Favorite storylines, players from March Madness
nbc_nba_enjoy_umnatty_260408.jpg
06:28
Reflecting on atmosphere in Indy for UM-UConn
nbc_nba_dkpick6_260408.jpg
04:01
How Flagg can seize Rookie of the Year race
barnes_mpx.jpg
04:23
Top storylines ahead of NBA play-in tournament
bulls_mpx.jpg
09:28
Bulls’ next GM must be ‘connected to success’
nbc_nba_enjoy_malonunc_260408.jpg
09:18
Malone can thrive in ‘new era’ of college hoops
nbc_pst_adamsplfanfestquestionsmixed_260408.jpg
02:31
Adams tests Tampa Bay knowledge before Fan Fest
nbc_pst_adamsxjpwintvmixed_260408.jpg
11:12
Adams hopes World Cup can grow soccer in U.S.
nbc_oly_suebird_260408.jpg
40
Top plays from Bird’s legendary Olympic career
nbc_dps_robmanfredinterview_260408.jpg
13:37
Manfred: ABS reactions ‘overwhelmingly positive’
nbc_dps_brandelchambleeinterview_260408.jpg
14:54
Chamblee talks Masters storylines, Tiger’s future
nbc_roto_jermiahfears_260408.jpg
01:25
Spotlighting Fears’ ‘impressive’ game vs. Jazz
nbc_roto_lameloball_260408.jpg
01:20
Ball ‘really solid’ despite loss to Celtics
nbc_roto_robbieray_260408.jpg
01:31
Ray’s refined arsenal producing impressive results
nbc_roto_jacobjunis_260408.jpg
01:33
Rangers’ Junis worth a speculative add in fantasy
GettyImages-2269730397_copy.jpg
12:44
Celtics emerge as potential suitors for Giannis
nbc_roto_boston_260408.jpg
01:16
How Boston would fit with Steelers, Dolphins
nbc_roto_mickeymoniak_260408.jpg
01:27
Can Moniak continue hot hitting to start year?
nbc_roto_pitts_260408.jpg
01:17
Pitts reports to OTAs after signing franchise tag
nbc_roto_mastersdebutant_260408.jpg
02:34
Debutants are ‘the story’ of this year’s Masters
nbc_golf_lf_brysondechambeau_260408.jpg
36
DeChambeau sheds light on rivalry with Rory
nbc_golf_lf_cameronyoung_260408.jpg
02:15
Young’s win at The Players was ‘validation’
nbc_golf_lf_rorymcilroy_260408.jpg
02:23
Rory’s Masters return as champ ‘a dream come true’
nbc_golf_lf_scottiescheffler_260408.jpg
01:31
Scheffler: My game ‘is in a good spot’ at Augusta
nbc_pft_harbaughlawrence_260408.jpg
07:32
Harbaugh addresses ‘business’ with Lawrence
nbc_pft_kayvonconvo_260408.jpg
08:51
Harbaugh on Thibodeaux: Everybody’s tradable
nbc_pft_giantsfo_260408.jpg
11:40
What could Lawrence situation reveal about Giants?
nbc_nba_houphx_digitalhit_260407.jpg
01:32
‘Trust’ powers Rockets in comeback win vs. Suns
nbc_nba_houphx_260407.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Rockets launch to victory over Suns
nbc_nba_houphxpostgamereacs_260407.jpg
02:52
Rockets are hitting their stride at the right time