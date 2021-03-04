 Skip navigation
Watch Now
Simms’ 2021 NFL Draft QB rankings explained
March 4, 2021 08:31 AM
Chris Simms answers questions about his 2021 NFL Draft QB rankings, including if Miami should take a QB at No. 3, where Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts would rank in the draft class and who is most appealing to the 49ers.
