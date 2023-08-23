 Skip navigation
Smith-Njigba injures wrist in preseason action

August 23, 2023 08:14 AM
Jaxon Smith-Njigba is expected to miss 3-4 weeks after injuring his wrist against the Cowboys and requiring surgery, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to explore the impact he’ll have when healthy.
