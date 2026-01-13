Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
Seahawks remain favorites to win Super Bowl
Rodgers gives fiery answer after playoff loss
Harbaugh has ‘unprecedented leverage’
Other PFT Content
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Peacock
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
Seahawks remain favorites to win Super Bowl
Rodgers gives fiery answer after playoff loss
Harbaugh has ‘unprecedented leverage’
Other PFT Content
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Rodgers gives fiery answer after playoff loss
January 13, 2026 09:38 AM
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty react to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame press conference following the Steelers’ loss to the Texans, particularly his fiery answer to the final question he was asked.
Related Videos
01:25
Seahawks remain favorites to win Super Bowl
06:30
Harbaugh has ‘unprecedented leverage’
06:36
Analyzing Rodgers’ comments about LaFleur’s job
07:17
Rodgers shows frustration in loss to Texans
05:04
Rodgers calls LaFleur, Tomlin chatter a ‘joke’
07:33
How do Eagles fix offensive struggles?
10:13
Will Tomlin return as Steelers’ coach?
07:46
What does future hold for Rodgers?
05:34
Examining Rodgers’ legacy after 21 seasons
08:12
What is Texans’ formula for victory vs. Patriots?
13:59
Ryans has Texans believing during playoff run
04:03
Texans, Pats are both representations of coaches
04:08
How concerned should Texans be with Stroud?
04:32
Texans’ defense dominates Steelers in Wild Card
04:29
Berry not happy with how Chargers handled Hampton
04:06
How can Metcalf help Rodgers, Steelers vs. Texans?
07:16
Draft Washington in fantasy next season
08:53
Eagles losing to 49ers was ‘a complete disgrace’
02:04
Bet on Seahawks to beat 49ers, Bears to cover
09:23
Stafford was ‘so clutch’ in victory over Panthers
10:27
Bears coming back to beat Packers was ‘so jarring’
18:48
Give me the headlines: ‘Buffalo Soldier’
01:56
Rams remain a ‘dangerous’ team
02:02
Bears ‘disrespected’ in NFC Champion futures
02:06
Rams vs. Bears will come down to who gets stops
09:07
Rams survive against Panthers in Wild Card Round
10:22
Williams was ‘clutch’ in Bears’ comeback win
04:25
What does Packers’ loss mean for LaFleur?
01:42
Can Steelers, Rodgers keep it going vs. Texans?
05:19
Chargers’ injuries showed in physical loss to NE
Latest Clips
01:52
Highlights: Harden makes history in win vs. CHA
02:01
Highlights: DeRozan leads Kings over Lakers
01:57
Highlights: Pacers hold off Celtics at home
05:10
Huff on reverse dunks, gelling with Pacers
01:53
Siakam, Huff lead Pacers to win over Celtics
01:48
HLs: 76ers score 80 first-half points, beat TOR
01:05
Siakam breaks down final possession vs. Celtics
03:48
Breaking down Mazzulla’s ‘magic touch’ for Celtics
04:52
NBA All-Star debates: Ingram vs Powell, MPJ vs KAT
03:29
How can Thunder counter Spurs head-to-head?
03:23
Pritchard walks through pre-game warm-up
05:43
Unpacking timing of Young’s trade to Wizards
04:45
Did Deegan cause McAdoo’s crash in Anaheim 1?
05:46
Can Anstie push Deegan after ‘phenomenal’ Anaheim?
03:37
Kuhn wins first career World Cup in Lake Placid
08:12
Tomac, KTM start 2026 SMX season with a bang in A1
14:52
Rivers: Morant trade puts teams in tricky spot
07:22
Edwards’ marginal growth is paying off for MIN
18:15
Stewart: WNBA CBA talks in ‘holding pattern’
15:20
Breeze BC, Bueckers playing ‘fearless’ basketball
01:31
How Kittle’s absence will change 49ers’ offense
09:37
What competitors said after Dakar Rally Stage 8
01:23
Stevenson playing ‘best football of his career’
01:24
How Stafford can beat ‘vulnerable’ Bears’ defense
01:24
Bears’ Loveland is a top-five fantasy TE for 2026
01:37
Evaluating McCollum’s potential role with Hawks
01:38
Watson has been ‘fantastic’ for fantasy managers
29:52
Highlights: 2026 Dakar Rally, Stage 8
04:03
Mannix: Porter Jr. generating trade interest
01:43
Celtics should still cover vs. IND if Brown is out
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue