Identifying Rodgers’ best potential landing spots
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why Aaron Rodgers wants a “palate cleanser” from the last two seasons and explain why he has limited options if he is serious about wanting to go to a “good” team.
Fill in Blank: Brady FA impact, PIT starting QB
Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on how Tom Brady will impact free agency for the Raiders, well as who will be the Steelers’ starting QB come Week 1 of 2025 NFL season.
Hutchinson is betting favorite for 2025 DPOY, COPY
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack how difficult it would be for Aidan Hutchinson to win both Defensive Player of the Year and Comeback Player of the Year, given he might not be at full strength.
Simms: Jones could be next Mayfield or Darnold
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect Daniel Jones’ decision to give up the practice squad spot with the Vikings and why Minnesota could be an ideal spot if his career has a resurgence.
Simms: Darnold is only FA QB who is a starter
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into if Sam Darnold “reached his ceiling” last season and why compared to the rest of the free agent QBs, he has the best shot at starting.
Could Stafford go to NYG, Rodgers land with LAR?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack a possible scenario for Matthew Stafford to land with the Giants, opening the door for someone like Aaron Rodgers to land with the Rams.
Examining Stafford’s career earnings so far
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a look at Matthew Stafford’s options at this point, including trying to get as much money as he can while he can, or prioritize chasing the accolades with his next team.
Where’s a better situation for Stafford than Rams?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms stress the importance of playing for a team that celebrates a player, not tolerates a player, and examine where Matthew Stafford fits into that picture.
How Stafford trade would affect Rams’ cap
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the logistical possibilities of the Rams moving on from Matthew Stafford, diving into how they could get the cap number down if they trade him.
Rams give Stafford permission to talk to teams
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how the Rams are ready to be a Super Bowl contender, but how moving on from Matthew Stafford could affect that.
Scouting Combine turns page on next league year
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect how the Eagles didn’t have much time to soak in their Super Bowl win before it’s back to business with the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.
Canadian anthem sparks question on NFL protocols
After a slight change to the words of the Canadian anthem ahead of the 4 Nations Face-Off title game, Mike Florio questions what policies the NFL has in place to ensure the U.S. anthem is sang accurately at NFL events.
Could Rodgers sign with Dolphins to back up Tua?
Mike Florio analyzes the possible landing spots for Aaron Rodgers, discussing what the 41-year-old wants in his new team and questioning if the veteran would sign with the Dolphins given Tua Tagovailoa's injury history.