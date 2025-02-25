 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jim_250225v2.jpg
Harbaugh: Herbert is one of greatest QBs all time
nbc_pft_stafford_250225v2.jpg
NYG, PIT, CLE, LV show interest in Stafford
nbc_pft_travishunter_250225.jpg
Inside Hunter’s decision to enter draft as CB

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jim_250225v2.jpg
Harbaugh: Herbert is one of greatest QBs all time
nbc_pft_stafford_250225v2.jpg
NYG, PIT, CLE, LV show interest in Stafford
nbc_pft_travishunter_250225.jpg
Inside Hunter’s decision to enter draft as CB

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

S. Jones: DAL to be 'selectively aggressive' in FA

February 25, 2025 08:25 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on why the Cowboys need to make enough moves during Free Agency to prove they’re trying to win a Super Bowl and how waiting on Micah Parsons affects their ability to do so.
Up Next
nbc_pft_notworking_250225.jpg
2:07
Why some NFL draft prospects skip Combine workouts
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jim_250225v2.jpg
13:00
Harbaugh: Herbert is one of greatest QBs all time
Now Playing
nbc_pft_stafford_250225v2.jpg
6:26
NYG, PIT, CLE, LV show interest in Stafford
Now Playing
nbc_pft_travishunter_250225.jpg
4:09
Inside Hunter’s decision to enter draft as CB
Now Playing
nbc_pft_qbclass_250225.jpg
4:17
Examining Ward vs. Sanders in NFL draft
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rbclass_250225.jpg
4:26
Why RBs could be in spotlight of 2025 NFL Draft
Now Playing
nbc_pft_cowboy_250225.jpg
7:16
Cowboys are aiming to draft a QB
Now Playing
nbc_pft_parson_250225.jpg
6:32
Cowboys dragging feet on Parsons only hurts team
Now Playing
nbc_pft_policingtushpush_250225.jpg
8:29
How could NFL enforce a ‘tush push’ ban?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_gbtushpushban_250225.jpg
11:13
Evaluating possible safety concerns of ‘tush push’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_allenmvp_250225.jpg
5:11
McDermott: Allen has ‘closed any perceived gaps’
Now Playing
nbc_csu_travishunter_250224.jpg
1:10
Teams think Hunter is ‘best DB’ in 2025 NFL Draft
Now Playing