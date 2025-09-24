 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tombradyconflict_250924.jpg
Brady sends newsletter on being owner, broadcaster
nbc_pft_cjgardnerjohnson_250924.jpg
What’s next for Gardner-Johnson after release?
nbc_pft_briancallahan_250924.jpg
Callahan giving up play-calling duties is red flag

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Other PFT Content

Watch Now

Callahan giving up play-calling duties is red flag

September 24, 2025 08:50 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why Brian Callahan giving up play-calling duties to QB Coach Bo Hardegree feels “like a desperation move.”

nbc_pft_tombradyconflict_250924.jpg
11:17
Brady sends newsletter on being owner, broadcaster
nbc_pft_cjgardnerjohnson_250924.jpg
04:39
What’s next for Gardner-Johnson after release?
nbc_pft_michahsackingdak_250924.jpg
03:39
Parsons says it’ll be ‘painful’ to sack Prescott
nbc_pft_jerryjonespersonal_250924.jpg
11:01
Florio: Jones’ ‘lust for money’ hurts chance at SB
nbc_pft_powerrankings_250924.jpg
10:55
PFT Power Rankings: Lions skyrocket in Week 4
nbc_pft_whymicahpacker_250924.jpg
13:16
The key reason why Parsons landed with Packers
nbc_pft_wilsonsafetyplan_250924.jpg
04:43
Why Wilson was Giants’ ‘safety plan’ at QB
nbc_pft_briandaboll_250924.jpg
05:05
What Dart needs to do to save Daboll’s job
nbc_pft_wilsonwantsout_250924.jpg
09:58
Evaluating what’s next for Wilson
nbc_pft_righttime_250924.jpg
10:23
Why it’s the right time to bench Wilson for Dart
nbc_pft_darttostart_250924.jpg
04:41
Dart gets fans excited for first time in long time
nbc_pff_cowboyspackersupdated_250924.jpg
01:37
Players to watch in Packers vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pff_phitbwk4_250923.jpg
01:41
Players to watch in Buccaneers vs. Eagles matchup
nbc_simms_lionsoffense_250923.jpg
09:40
Lions ‘reminded everyone who they are’ vs. Ravens
nbc_simms_dart_250923.jpg
06:16
Giants, Daboll can run ‘full offense’ with Dart
nbc_simms_bearsoffense_250923.jpg
11:02
Simms: Williams is going to be a superstar
nbc_simms_afcnorthodds_v2_250923.jpg
02:43
Ravens remain favorites in AFC North
nbc_simms_ravensfake_250923.jpg
12:45
Ravens could not match Lions’ level of physicality
nbc_ffhh_lionsravens_250923.jpg
07:32
Lions-Ravens fantasy takeaways: Detroit RBs go off
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250923.jpg
01:00
NFL Week 4 early lines: Seahawks, Browns, Colts
nbc_ffhh_jaxsondart_250923.jpg
07:30
NYG’s Dart can be a ‘borderline top-12' fantasy QB
nbc_ffhh_waiverwireqbteV2_250923.jpg
02:51
Week 4 waiver wire quarterbacks, tight ends to add
nbc_ffhh_restofrbs_250923.jpg
04:46
Waiver wire RB targets after Benson: Corum, Marks
nbc_ffhh_widereceivers_250923.jpg
18:06
Ayomanor, Tucker lead Week 4 waiver wire WR adds
nbc_ffhh_treybenson_250923.jpg
07:59
Cardinals’ Benson has ‘league-winner’ potential
feverimageindiana.jpg
01:57
Bet on under when Colts take on Rams in Week 4
ravensthumbnail.jpg
02:03
Which 1-2 team will win Sunday: Ravens or Chiefs?
henry.jpg
09:41
Henry has tallied three fumbles in three games
goffthumbnailimage.jpg
01:25
Take Lions to cover against Browns in Week 4
footballthumbnailone.jpg
01:29
Bet on over when Patriots host Panthers in Week 4

nbc_dps_jaxsondart_250924.jpg
01:53
Dart to be tested early against Chargers’ defense
nbc_golf_trumpryder_250924.jpg
01:30
Ryder Cup to enhance security for Trump visit
nbc_dps_robotumpires_250924.jpg
10:34
MLB approves robot umpire challenge system
nbc_wnba_tuestopplays_250924.jpg
02:40
HLs: Aces even series, Mercury win OT thriller
nbc_imsa_indyreview_250924.jpg
12:27
Cadillac ends ‘drought’ at Battle on the Bricks
nbc_golf_jostbreakfast_250924.jpg
05:41
Jost ‘emotional’ returning to play Bethpage Black
nbc_golf_lastblock_250923.jpg
10:01
U.S. Ryder Cup Team stipend could be a distraction
nbc_wnba_topplays0921_250923.jpg
03:04
Highlights: Lynx, Fever start semifinals with wins
nbc_wnba_topplays0919_250923.jpg
02:52
Highlights: Mercury advance to the semifinals
nbc_golf_keegan_250923.jpg
12:50
Bradley hoping to inspire relentless U.S. team
nbc_golf_dpworld_250923.jpg
12:43
Previewing the back nine of the Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_schefflerleaderdiscussion_250923.jpg
08:36
Scheffler’s leadership qualities are ‘contagious’
nbc_pff_indiowawk5_250923.jpg
01:35
Indiana vs. Iowa week five preview
nbc_pff_orepsuwk5_250923.jpg
01:17
Oregon vs. Penn State week five preview
nbc_golf_letarte_250923.jpg
05:43
Letarte talks heat of Ryder Cup, NASCAR playoffs
jordannewthumb.jpg
01:30
Vikings’ Addison profiles as ‘high-variance WR3'
omarion_new.jpg
01:32
Hampton can be a weekly top-10 RB with Harris out
giants_mpx_new__795098.jpg
01:30
Dart can bring ‘aggressiveness’ to Giants’ offense
andrews_new_mpx.jpg
01:16
Can Andrews be trusted in fantasy after Week 3?
nbc_golf_jeep2_250923.jpg
03:35
Holes nine to twelve ‘most pivotal’ of Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_tlewbreakingnews_250923.jpg
05:36
Inclement weather shakes up Ryder Cup schedule
nbc_plp_genxg_arsmc_250923.jpg
15:08
Man City ‘looked comfortable’ out of possession
nbc_dls_colts_250923.jpg
05:06
Are the Colts a legit team in the AFC?
nbc_moto_bmomentslv_250923.jpg
10:21
SMX Finals 2025: Las Vegas biggest moments
henryfumblelions.jpg
06:47
How big of a problem is Henry becoming for Ravens?
nbc_dls_miamifloridastate_250923.jpg
11:13
Does Miami deserve to be ranked No. 2 in AP poll?
raventhumbnailfumble.jpg
09:14
Henry could learn from Barber to help stop fumbles
nbc_plp_muchelsea_250923.jpg
14:51
Did Maresca overreact against Man United?
nbc_golf_jeepinsight_250923.jpg
02:25
Insights of holes three to five at Bethpage Black
nbc_golf_foursomediscussion_250923.jpg
08:00
Bryson group with JT could be ‘lethal’ at Bethpage