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Phillips wants to turn disruption into production
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Titans reveal new-look logo and uniforms
March 17, 2026 08:17 AM
Chris Simms and Mike Florio discuss the Tennessee Titans’ new logo and uniforms and compare them to the legendary Houston Oilers look.
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