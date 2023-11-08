Watch Now
Titans to start Levis for remainder of season
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why it’s in the Titans’ best interest to see what they’ve got in Will Levis and start building for the future.
Cowboys sign Bryant to the practice squad
Mike Florio and Chis Simms recall the last time Martavis Bryant played in the NFL and map out how he potentially could help the Cowboys down the stretch.
Rams sign Wentz to ‘try to salvage’ the season
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline why this was a “damage control” move by the Rams to bring in Carson Wentz to back up Matthew Stafford.
After Further Review: Cowboys’ overturned TD
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a deep dive on the official rule pertaining to why the Cowboys' TD was overturned, after being ruled down by contact inches short of the goal line.
PFT power rankings: Dolphins fall out of top 5
Mike Florio defends his Week 10 power rankings to Chris Simms, explaining why the Ravens rose above the Jaguars, the Dolphins plummeted out of the top five, the Bengals are slotted No. 8 and more.
‘Fair to question’ Wilson’s future with the Jets
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline why Zach Wilson hasn’t earned the responsibility of starting after Aaron Rodgers’ stint with the Jets.
Rodgers knows ‘a few weeks’ isn’t realistic
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect Aaron Rodgers’ explanation about his hot mic moment where he originally said he’d be back in a few weeks. A more realistic timeline is 4-6 weeks minimum.
Tomlin describes Pickens as ‘a pebble in my shoe’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine the modern way of players communicating and expressing their frustrations, after George Pickens took to social media following Week 9’s TNF loss.
Saleh calls putting all the blame on Wilson ‘lazy’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms agree it’s not as simple as replacing Zach Wilson at QB for the Jets, because the offensive line is equally as bad, and question how much of the blame falls on Nathaniel Hackett.
Steelers offense limits their playoff chances
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline why unless the Steelers' offense finds a higher level of performance, it won’t matter if Pittsburgh makes the playoffs, because it'll be a short run.
PFT Draft: Top MVP candidates through nine weeks
From Patrick Mahomes to Lamar Jackson, Mike Florio and Myles Simmons offer up their favorite players for MVP halfway through the season.
Which doesn’t belong: Categorizing AFC teams
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons play a round of “Which doesn’t belong and why” to analyze the 5-3 Steelers, Browns and Bengals, as well as the two-loss Chiefs, Ravens and Jaguars.
Young ‘wasn’t mad’ about trade from Commanders
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons dive into the human aspects of making trades and why there’s a balance between having personal connections with players and taking a robotic approach to leave emotions out of it.