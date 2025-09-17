Brady being an owner is ‘not a vanity play’

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
PFT Draft: Best current NFL duos
Dissecting Giants’ move to kick off at start of OT
How much of Dolphins’ struggles fall on McDaniel?
Other PFT Content
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Peacock
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
PFT Draft: Best current NFL duos
Dissecting Giants’ move to kick off at start of OT
How much of Dolphins’ struggles fall on McDaniel?
Other PFT Content
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Brady being an owner is ‘not a vanity play’
September 17, 2025 08:28 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why Tom Brady being in the booth as an owner, while also maintaining his status as a broadcaster, is “irreconcilable.”
Related Videos
04:43
PFT Draft: Best current NFL duos
06:55
Dissecting Giants’ move to kick off at start of OT
09:21
How much of Dolphins’ struggles fall on McDaniel?
09:42
NFL’s stance on Brady is ‘integrity of game’ issue
10:40
PFT Power Rankings: Chiefs fall, Rams rise Week 3
06:29
Should Brady ethically pick owner or broadcaster?
05:57
Brady gains tremendous value on field before games
06:24
Carroll, Kelly talk to Brady ‘regularly’
01:50
Key players to watch: Chiefs vs. Giants on SNF
01:45
AFC West Odds: ‘Shocked’ Chiefs still are second
10:46
Texans’ struggles affecting Stroud’s confidence
10:35
Smith ‘a little too aggressive’ to begin season
01:36
Fantasy winners, losers after McCarthy’s injury
01:35
How Daniels’ injury affects LV-WAS line
01:24
Week 3 early lines: Eye Falcons, Colts, Packers
12:20
Franklin, Robinson emerge as top waiver wire WRs
05:26
Fantasy panic meter for LV’s Jeanty, LAC’s Hampton
01:36
Growing fantasy concerns surround Texans’ Collins
02:08
Can Texans finally break out against Jaguars?
07:54
Three rookie running backs to add before Week 3
02:05
Bucs face tough task protecting Mayfield vs. Jets
15:30
Colts’ Jones leads Week 3 waiver wire QB targets
01:41
Eagles passing game ‘a huge red flag’
01:34
Colts have ‘coaching edge’ to win AFC South
07:31
Herbert leading Chargers with new mentality
11:54
Brady wearing headset in LV booth raises flags
04:06
Coen clarifies sideline situation with Lawrence
02:26
McCourty: Dolphins could walk into buzzsaw in BUF
05:58
Buy or sell: 2-0 teams that missed 2024 playoffs
07:01
Burrow’s injury history becoming part of legacy
Latest Clips
02:53
Highlights: Fever, Storm force Game 3 in playoffs
05:14
Benjamin blitzes to victory in worlds 400mH semis
04:54
Warholm second to Samba in 400mH semifinal heat
04:32
Cockrell moves on to 400mH final at worlds
05:38
Bol wins duel with Muhammad in 400mH semis
03:10
Tebogo moves on to 200m semis with heat win
03:51
Lyles cruises to 200m heat win, qualifies for semi
03:35
Bednarek reaches 200m semis after winning heat
03:08
Jackson wins 200m heat, third-fastest overall
03:36
Battle paces 200m heats at worlds with season best
03:09
Jefferson-Wooden wins 200m heat, second-fastest
10:14
Highlights: Jackson T. Stephens Cup, Round 2
09:22
SMX Playoffs 2025: St. Louis biggest moments
12:07
Reid: Golf is better when Hull is winning
05:20
Kapalua will not host 2026 edition of The Sentry
01:26
Jeanty has self to blame for poor fantasy start
01:19
Fantasy fallout for Commanders amid Daniels injury
08:39
How will U.S. Ryder Cup team integrate DeChambeau?
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Ludvig Åberg
02:21
Ranking NFL’s 0-2 teams: Can KC, MIA bounce back?
08:15
Who are the NFL’s most trustworthy quarterbacks?
07:00
Mayfield, Harbaugh are winners of Week 2 MNF
12:19
Spotlighting Arsenal’s ‘fantastic’ summer signings
08:01
PL RAW: Haaland, Foden turn Manchester blue
11:11
PL Masterclass: Leno, Fulham’s brick wall
23:00
Analyzing Amorim’s tactical red flags at Man Utd
25:43
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 4
17:53
Man City take down ‘unconvincing’ Man United
14:11
Zubimendi’s heroics guide Arsenal past Forest
10:29
Liverpool win again despite imperfections
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue