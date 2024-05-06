 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_derby_240506.jpg
NFL players take the Kentucky Derby in style
nbc_pft_bradyroastbill_240506.jpg
Has Belichick become likeable after Brady roast?
nbc_pft_rodgersrestrictions_240506.jpg
Jets expect no restrictions on Rodgers in OTAs

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Palm Beach Post
Dolphins president says Stephen Ross is not selling team
cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_derby_240506.jpg
NFL players take the Kentucky Derby in style
nbc_pft_bradyroastbill_240506.jpg
Has Belichick become likeable after Brady roast?
nbc_pft_rodgersrestrictions_240506.jpg
Jets expect no restrictions on Rodgers in OTAs

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Palm Beach Post
Dolphins president says Stephen Ross is not selling team
cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Takeaways from the Tom Brady roast

May 6, 2024 08:30 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on who delivered the best material, where the line was crossed and more.
Up Next
nbc_pft_derby_240506.jpg
3:03
NFL players take the Kentucky Derby in style
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bradyroastbill_240506.jpg
11:49
Has Belichick become likeable after Brady roast?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rodgersrestrictions_240506.jpg
1:42
Jets expect no restrictions on Rodgers in OTAs
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chaseclaypool_240506.jpg
5:35
Bills could get ‘diamond in the rough’ in Claypool
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jordandavis_240506.jpg
3:31
Jets ‘might have a steal’ once Travis is healthy
Now Playing
nbc_pft_aarondonald_240506.jpg
6:13
Snead doubts Donald would return for playoffs
Now Playing
nbc_pft_odellbeckham_240506.jpg
24:07
OBJ brings ‘championship pedigree’ to the Dolphins
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jjwatt_240506.jpg
9:13
J.J. Watt leaving door open if Texans need him
Now Playing
nbc_pft_stroudparsons_240506.jpg
3:29
Stroud, Parsons are ‘two peas in a pod’ in Japan
Now Playing
nbc_pft_draftquestions_240503.jpg
8:07
Biggest questions remaining after 2024 NFL Draft
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mahomesv2_240503.jpg
7:06
Mahomes guarantees Chiefs runs ‘corndog’ at ’25 SB
Now Playing
nbc_pft_najeeharrisv2_240503.jpg
14:37
Steelers decline Harris’ fifth-year option
Now Playing