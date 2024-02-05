Watch Now
Top defensive players to watch in Super Bowl LVIII
Mike Florio, Chris Simms and Charean Williams name which defensive players to keep a close eye on in Super Bowl LVIII.
Up Next
How Williams can take charge if he wants Kingsbury
How Williams can take charge if he wants Kingsbury
Mike Florio and Chris Simms lay out how Caleb Williams can control the narrative if he wants to play for Kliff Kingsbury and ponder why the Bears could be a desirable alternative.
49ers reportedly unhappy about practice field
49ers reportedly unhappy about practice field
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down reports that the Niners aren't thrilled about the firmness of the surface they're practicing on at UNLV.
Biggest takeaways from 2024 Pro Bowl Games
Biggest takeaways from 2024 Pro Bowl Games
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on how flag football is the NFL's avenue to better globalize the sport and discuss fun activities from the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
Mapping out Cowboys’ biggest offseason decisions
Mapping out Cowboys’ biggest offseason decisions
Charean Williams joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to provide insight on the Cowboys, including Dak Prescott’s contract, Bill Belichick's possibility to land in Dallas eventually and more.
Mahomes has key chance to narrow the gap on Brady
Mahomes has key chance to narrow the gap on Brady
Mike Florio and Chris Simms compare Patrick Mahomes’ career so far with Tom Brady’s and spell out why this is a critical opportunity for him to add another Super Bowl title to his name.
Shanahan was ‘serious’ about wanting Brady for ’23
Shanahan was ‘serious’ about wanting Brady for '23
Mike Florio and Chris Simms sift through Kyle Shanahan’s message about his interest in Tom Brady back in 2023 and break down why Brock Purdy isn’t flashy, but he is effective.
Simms: Purdy is one of best ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ picks
Simms: Purdy is one of best 'Mr. Irrelevant' picks
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect back on Kyle Shanahan’s decision to draft Brock Purdy and how he has shocked everyone since then.
Mahomes’ father faces third DUI charge
Mahomes' father faces third DUI charge
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the Chiefs' mentality going into the Super Bowl before shifting their discussion to Patrick Mahomes' father facing a third DUI charge.
49ers need faster start vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl
49ers need faster start vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl
Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out how the Niners can come out hot against the Chiefs, rather than digging themselves out of a hole like against Detroit.
How Chiefs defense should approach Purdy
How Chiefs defense should approach Purdy
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a deep dive into how Brock Purdy has showed he’s able to make something out of nothing and what this means for the Chiefs’ defensive strategy.
O’Connell, Meyers detail HC change mid-season
O’Connell, Meyers detail HC change mid-season
Mike Florio and Chris Simms are joined by Aidan O’Connell and Jakobi Meyers to explain why it “didn’t feel right” before Antonio Pierce, how he’s a “leader of men” and more.