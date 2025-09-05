 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_davisbradyv2_250905.jpg
Davis: Brady close to joining Raiders in 2020
nbc_pft_bill_belichick_scouts_250905v2.jpg
Belichick banning Patriots scouts ‘petty’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250905.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 1

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 1

September 5, 2025 09:26 AM
Mike Florio and Michael Holley run through the players and coaches who they want to see step up in Week 1 of the NFL season.

nbc_pft_davisbradyv2_250905.jpg
05:37
Davis: Brady close to joining Raiders in 2020
nbc_pft_bill_belichick_scouts_250905v2.jpg
07:24
Belichick banning Patriots scouts ‘petty’
nbc_pft_tomlin_bitten_chew_250905.jpg
01:58
Tomlin may have ‘bitten off more than he can chew’
nbc_pft_andy_reid_superbowl_250905.jpg
10:02
How Chiefs can learn from Super Bowl defeat
nbc_pft_mahomes_chiefs_250905.jpg
09:24
Can anyone close the Chiefs’ window?
nbc_pft_carterspitv2_250905.jpg
07:32
How Prescott sparked Carter’s spitting ejection
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250905.jpg
09:07
How much will Parsons play in Week 1?
pft_carter.jpg
13:16
How far will NFL go in response to Carter’s spit?
nbc_pft_brianschottenheimer_250905.jpg
03:53
Schottenheimer ‘looked the part’ in HC debut
nbc_pft_ajbrown_250905.jpg
05:03
Inside Brown’s quiet night vs. Cowboys
nbc_pft_cowboysopportunities_250905.jpg
08:01
Cowboys miss ‘seismic’ chance to unseat Eagles
nbc_snf_dalphilites_250904.jpg
52
Highlights: Eagles defeat Cowboys in chippy duel
nbc_snf_hurtsbarkleyintv2_250905.jpg
02:27
Hurts: Rain delay helped Eagles regain discipline
saquon.jpg
40
Barkley dazzles with one-handed catch
nbc_snf_phibarkleytd_250904.jpg
49
Barkley books it through traffic for Eagles TD
nbc_fnia_balbufsnfprev_250904.jpg
48
Bills-Ravens to boil down to defense on SNF Week 1
nbc_fnia_carterejectdisc_250904.jpg
44
McCourty: Carter was ‘selfish’ getting ejected
nbc_snf_phicarterejectedv2_250904.jpg
01:42
Carter ejected for spitting on Dak during Kickoff
nbc_snf_dalwilliamstdv2_250904.jpg
45
Williams punches it through the middle for a TD
nbc_fnia_floriotushpush_250904.jpg
01:46
McCourty: The tush push ‘snatches your soul’
nbc_fnia_florioparsons_250904.jpg
44
Expectations, update on Parsons for Week 1
nbc_fnia_eaglesroster_250904.jpg
55
Eagles have ‘big-time players at every position’
nbc_fnia_rostermanage_250904.jpg
02:12
Simms on Cowboys: ‘Circuses don’t win Super Bowls’
nbc_fnia_parsonstrade_250904.jpg
01:19
Harrison: ‘I agree with Jerry’ on Parsons trade
nbc_roto_khalilshakir_250904.jpg
01:09
Shakir a top-24 WR play in Week 1 against Ravens
nbc_roto_joshdowns_250904.jpg
01:02
Downs off injury report, flex option for Week 1
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250904.jpg
02:11
Target Brown, Barkley in prop market vs. Cowboys
nbc_ffhh_lovehateqbs_250904.jpg
07:11
Why Mayfield, Lawrence lead Week 1 QB love list
nbc_ffhh_hatepasscatchers_250904.jpg
05:09
Low Week 1 totals, matchups hinder Wilson, Ridley
nbc_ffhh_lovecatchers_v2_250904.jpg
11:17
Expect ‘huge’ games from London, Worthy in Week 1

Latest Clips

nbc_smx_deeganplayoffsv4_250905.jpg
01:33
It’s ‘game mode’ for Deegan ahead of SMX playoffs
nbc_soc_brachihl_250904.jpg
08:41
Highlights: Brazil v. Chile (En Español)
nbc_soc_goalbra3chi0v2_250904.jpg
01:21
Guimaraes cleans up deflection for 3-0 Brazil lead
nbc_soc_goalbra2chi0_250904.jpg
01:23
Paqueta heads Brazil ahead of Chile 2-0
nbc_soc_goalbra1chi0_250904.jpg
01:23
Estevao’s fabulous finish puts Brazil up 1-0
nbc_soc_argvenhl_250904.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Argentina v. Venezuela (En Español)
nbc_soc_goalarg3ven0_250904.jpg
01:09
Messi’s brace moves Argentina to 3-0 lead
nbc_soc_goalarg2ven0_250904.jpg
01:03
Martinez’s diving header doubles Argentina’s lead
nbc_golf_goodgoodhighlight_250904.jpg
19:59
Highlights: Good Good Golf King of the Mountain
nbc_soccer_goalarg1ven0_250904.jpg
01:48
Messi opens scoring for Argentina v. Venezuela
nbc_moto_smxifacts_250904.jpg
07:01
Consistency trumps explosiveness in SMX playoffs
nbc_moto_smxi30board_250904.jpg
19:00
zMAX Dragway in Concord will be ‘fast racetrack’
nbc_moto_smxishanelyint_250904.jpg
09:01
Shanley: ‘No guarantees’ in SMX Playoffs
nbc_roto_marvinmims_250904.jpg
01:25
Mims Jr. an ‘underrated’ Week 1 flex play vs. TEN
nbc_roto_alvinkamara_250904.jpg
01:04
Kamara is a ‘locked in’ RB1 for Week 1 lineups
nbc_golf_walkerpreview_250904.jpg
02:01
Previewing the historic Walker Cup
nbc_roto_texansrams_250904.jpg
02:34
Texans, Rams under is a strong bet in Week 1
nbc_cyc_vueltastage12hl_250904.jpg
38:24
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España Stage 12
nbc_roto_49ersseahawks_250904.jpg
01:59
Bet Seahawks to win outright vs. 49ers in Week 1
nbc_roto_raiderspatriotsv2_250904.jpg
01:44
Raiders, Pats over ‘one of the favorite totals’
nbc_rtf_oregonoks_250904.jpg
05:39
NIL comments add fuel to Oklahoma State vs. Oregon
nbc_dlb_berryintvv2_250904.jpg
14:08
The angriest Berry has been due to fantasy
nbc_rtf_imaginethat_250904.jpg
07:00
How will Underwood handle first big game vs. OU?
nbc_ffhh_haterbs_250904.jpg
07:27
Week 1 ‘uncertainty’ around Chubb, Croskey-Merritt
nbc_ffhh_loverbs_250904.jpg
15:22
Matchups favor McCaffrey, Conner in Week 1 fantasy
nbc_rtf_lsudefense_250904.jpg
07:09
Why LSU shouldn’t be ahead of OSU after Week 1
nbc_dps_dponnflinbrazilv2_250905.jpg
12:02
Brazil game hints at NFL’s schedule ambitions
rory_dp_world.jpg
12:00
Highlights: Amgen Irish Open, Round 1
nbc_dlb_markcubantalk_250904.jpg
03:43
Le Batard: Cuban ‘hurt’ not being an owner anymore
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_250905.jpg
16:21
Tucker: 49ers are ‘going to the Super Bowl’