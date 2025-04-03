 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_kirkcousins_250403.jpg
Falcons make no promises to Cousins about a trade
nbc_pft_harvey_250403.jpg
Why Harvey emerges as Simms’ newest ‘man crush’
nbc_pft_tier1_250403.jpg
Why Jeanty, Hampton share Simms’ RB ranks Tier 1

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
nbc_pft_kirkcousins_250403.jpg
Falcons make no promises to Cousins about a trade
nbc_pft_harvey_250403.jpg
Why Harvey emerges as Simms’ newest ‘man crush’
nbc_pft_tier1_250403.jpg
Why Jeanty, Hampton share Simms’ RB ranks Tier 1

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Hendrickson disappointed by comments on contract

April 3, 2025 08:12 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms sift through Bengals EVP Katie Balckburn’s comments about Trey Hendrickson contract negotiations and shed light on why he deserves more.

nbc_pft_kirkcousins_250403.jpg
01:17
Falcons make no promises to Cousins about a trade
nbc_pft_rbneedyteams_250403.jpg
17:25
Scale of 1-10: Teams needing to draft a RB
nbc_pft_harvey_250403.jpg
02:16
Why Harvey emerges as Simms’ newest ‘man crush’
nbc_pft_tier1_250403.jpg
10:21
Why Jeanty, Hampton share Simms’ RB ranks Tier 1
nbc_pft_mylesgarrett_250403.jpg
11:08
Browns challenge Garrett to become ‘real leader’
nbc_pft_hendricksonpossibleoutcomes_250403.jpg
13:03
Possible outcomes for Hendrickson contract dilemma
nbc_fnia_mockpciks11thru15_v2_250402.jpg
16:47
FNIA NFL mock draft 2025: Picks 11-15
nbc_fnia_mockpicks1thru5_v2_250402.jpg
20:58
FNIA NFL mock draft 2025: Picks 1-5
nbc_fnia_mockpicks6thru10_v2_250402.jpg
09:43
FNIA NFL mock draft 2025: Picks 6-10
nbc_csu_rbcomp_v3_250402.jpg
14:02
Simms’ ’25 draft rankings: Top five RB prospects
nbc_csu_omarionhampton_v4_250402.jpg
08:41
Simms’ RB draft rankings: No. 2 Omarion Hampton
nbc_roto_jamesonwilliams_250402.jpg
01:06
How Lions’ Williams can outperform fantasy ADP
nbc_roto_garrettwilson_250402.jpg
01:16
Jets’ Wilson primed for ‘best season yet’ in 2025
nbc_csu_ashtonjeantyV2_250402.jpg
12:00
Simms’ RB draft rankings: No. 1 Ashton Jeanty
nbc_csu_draftkings_250402.jpg
02:33
Which team is most likely to draft star RB Jeanty?
nbc_csu_rjharvey_250402.jpg
08:24
Simms’ RB draft rankings: No. 3 RJ Harvey
nbc_csu_bhayshultuten_250402.jpg
06:31
Simms’ RB draft rankings: No. 4 Bhayshul Tuten
nbc_csu_treveyonhenderson_250402.jpg
07:13
Simms’ RB draft rankings: No. 5 TreVeyon Henderson
nbc_pft_parcells_250402.jpg
59
Patriots to induct Parcells into team’s HOF
nbc_pft_johnson_250402.jpg
02:45
Johnson ‘enjoyed’ beating LaFleur twice a year
nbc_pft_purdy_250402.jpg
14:47
How York calling Purdy top 10 QB affects contract
nbc_pft_newrules_250402.jpg
03:31
New NFL rules for 2025 season explained
nbc_pft_lionsproposal_250402.jpg
01:29
NFL tables Lions’ playoff seeding proposal
nbc_pft_parsonscontract_250402.jpg
06:53
DAL has ulterior motive with Parsons offer
nbc_pft_rodgersvikings_250402.jpg
04:14
O’Connell clarifies Rodgers reached out to Vikings
nbc_pft_rodgerssteeers_250402.jpg
04:10
Does Rodgers want to continue Favre’s career arc?
nbc_pft_pushvskickoff_250402.jpg
02:21
Comparing safety of tush push to dynamic kickoff
nbc_pft_jonesonparsons_250402.jpg
08:45
Jones wanted to do Parsons’ deal without his agent
nbc_pft_goodellstance_250402.jpg
06:23
Where Goodell stands on proposed tush push ban
nbc_pft_teamsusingsafety_250402.jpg
14:42
Teams citing safety to ban play they can’t stop

nbc_pl_mattletissier_250402.jpg
01:40
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 7 Le Tissier, Saints
nbc_golf_lgpatmobilerd1_250402.jpg
08:53
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 1
nbc_pl_update_250402.jpg
18:22
PL Update: Liverpool best Everton at Anfield
nbc_pl_slotintv_250402.jpg
04:48
Slot: Moyes has brought Everton ‘back to life’
nbc_pl_moyesintv_250402.jpg
03:49
Moyes sounds off on Liverpool’s winning goal
nbc_pl_newbre_250402.jpg
11:14
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Brentford Matchweek 30
nbc_pl_liveve_250204.jpg
08:28
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Everton Matchweek 30
nbc_pl_bhaavl_250402.jpg
11:10
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Aston Villa Matchweek 30
nbc_pl_jotavvdintv_250402.jpg
03:06
Van Dijk, Jota react to Liverpool’s win v. Everton
nbc_pl_livevepostgame_250402.jpg
03:00
Liverpool’s quality shines through against Everton
cdw_site.jpg
01:07
Back 9, especially 17, may swing Valero Texas Open
nbc_pl_soucry_250402.jpg
08:26
Extended HLs: Southampton v. Crystal Palace MWK 30
nbc_pl_bouvipshl_250402.jpg
13:10
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Ipswich Town MWK 30
nbc_pl_malengoal_250402.jpg
01:06
Malen blasts Aston Villa 3-0 ahead of Brighton
nbc_pl_mcvlchilites_250402.jpg
08:27
Extended HLs: Man City v. Leicester City MWK 30
nbc_pl_crygoal1_250401.jpg
01:07
Franca nets 92nd-minute equalizer for Palace
nbc_pl_asensiogoal_250402.jpg
01:19
Asensio drills Aston Villa 2-0 ahead of Brighton
nbc_pl_newbre_tonaligoal_250402.jpg
01:36
Tonali thunders Newcastle 2-1 ahead of Brentford
nbc_pl_livgoal1_250402.jpg
01:40
Jota dazzles to give Liverpool lead v. Everton
nbc_pl_bougoal1_250402.jpg
01:13
Evanilson gives Bournemouth hope against Ipswich
nbc_pl_newbre_mbeumogoal_250402.jpg
02:37
Mbeumo’s penalty puts Brentford level v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_ipswichgoal2_250402.jpg
01:25
Delap powers Ipswich Town 2-0 ahead of Bournemouth
nbc_pl_rashfordgoal_250402.jpg
01:19
Rashford makes it 1-0 for Villa against Brighton
ganne_site.jpg
06:29
Amateur Ganne looked ‘very comfortable’ in Round 1
nbc_golf_augustard1_250402.jpg
10:27
HLs: Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Round 1
nbc_pl_newbre_isakgoal_250402.jpg
01:34
Isak slots home Newcastle’s opener v. Brentford
nbc_golf_romeroint_250402.jpg
01:21
Romero ‘proud of my attitude’ in opening round
nbc_pl_ipsgoal1_250402.jpg
01:36
Broadhead drills Ipswich in front of Bournemouth
nbc_pl_mcmarmoushgoal_250402.jpg
01:33
Marmoush doubles Man City’s lead over Leicester
nbc_golf_woadint_250402.jpg
01:45
Early birdies help Woad settle in in title defense