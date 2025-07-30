 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_shedeursanders_250730.jpg
Haslam reveals how Browns picked Sanders in Rd. 5
nbc_pft_2025hof_250730.jpg
Analyzing 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame class
nbc_pft_treyhendrickson_250730.jpg
Hendrickson ends holdout, reports to training camp

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_shedeursanders_250730.jpg
Haslam reveals how Browns picked Sanders in Rd. 5
nbc_pft_2025hof_250730.jpg
Analyzing 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame class
nbc_pft_treyhendrickson_250730.jpg
Hendrickson ends holdout, reports to training camp

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Hendrickson ends holdout, reports to training camp

July 30, 2025 08:09 AM
While Trey Hendrickson and the Bengals have not agreed to a new deal, Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the Cincinnati’s expectations for players participating in training camp.

Related Videos

nbc_pft_shedeursanders_250730.jpg
07:16
Haslam reveals how Browns picked Sanders in Rd. 5
nbc_pft_2025hof_250730.jpg
04:09
Analyzing 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame class
nbc_pft_rogergoodell_250730.jpg
05:48
Goodell addresses shooting at NFL building
nbc_pft_chiefsangle_250730.jpg
05:55
AFC feels more ‘open’ with teams eyeing Chiefs
nbc_pft_omarianhampton_250730.jpg
04:12
First-round pick Hampton to make debut in HOF game
nbc_pft_treylance_250730.jpg
05:08
Lance is ‘fighting for his NFL career’ in HOF game
nbc_ffhh_ridepitches_250729.jpg
08:31
Irving, Nacua, Hunter among ‘Ride or Die’ pitches
nbc_ffhh_joemixon_250729.jpg
03:51
Chubb has ‘real opportunity’ with Mixon sidelined
nbc_ffhh_wrrideordie_250729.jpg
08:52
Texans’ Collins a ‘strong’ ‘Ride or Die’ candidate
nbc_ffhh_rideordiecontenders_250729.jpg
09:23
How Jeanty, Achane stack up in ‘Ride or Die’ race
nbc_ffhh_calebwilliams_250729.jpg
04:43
Bears’ Williams can ‘easily’ make big jump in 2025
nbc_ffhh_hampton_250729.jpg
06:29
Hampton’s ‘Ride or Die’ case clouded by Harris
nbc_ffhh_rideordiediscussion_250729.jpg
01:50
Berry unpacks ‘Ride or Die’ selection process
Malik_for_MPX.jpg
02:12
NFL regular-season receptions leader value bets
nbc_roto_nflpreseasonbets_250729.jpg
02:37
NFL preseason betting: Focus on historical trends
nbc_roto_panthersfutures_250729.jpg
01:52
Caution with CAR despite ‘good vibes’ on offense
nbc_pft_future99clubv2_250729.jpg
11:47
PFT Draft: Future 99 Club members
nbc_pft_madden2699v2_250729.jpg
03:35
Madden 26 99 Club features seven players
nbc_pft_jaxondart_250729.jpg
02:48
Dart doesn’t want to ‘play like a robot’
nbc_pft_tylerguyton_250729.jpg
01:38
DAL avoids worst-case scenario with Guyton injury
nbc_pft_brownssituation_250729.jpg
02:51
Florio: Browns ‘chronically irrational’ team
nbc_pft_jameiswinston_250729.jpg
03:33
Where Winston fits into Giants’ QB situation
nbc_pft_courtlandsutton_250729.jpg
03:08
What Sutton’s extension means for McLaurin
nbc_pft_treylonburks_250729.jpg
04:37
Titans release Burks after challenging run
nbc_pft_cordarrellepatterson_250729.jpg
05:43
What’s next for Patterson after Steelers cut him?
nbc_pft_deionsanders_250729.jpg
11:30
Deion ‘isn’t stepping down, he’s stepping up’
nbc_pft_christianwilkins_250729.jpg
14:15
Teammate reportedly filed Wilkins H.R. complaint
nbc_pft_justinherbert_250729.jpg
14:23
Harbaugh sees Herbert at ‘highest level’ as a QB
nbc_pft_parkave_250729.jpg
19:20
Shooting occurs at building NFL is headquartered
nbc_roto_darnellmooney_250728.jpg
01:09
Mooney’s value on the decline with shoulder injury

Latest Clips

oly_swm100f_worlds_jackalexy_250730.jpg
06:22
Alexy sets new American record in 100m freestyle
oly_sww200f_worlds_mollieocallaghan_250730.jpg
08:43
O’Callaghan makes it look easy in 200m freestyle
oly_swm800f_worlds_ahmedjaouadi_250730.jpg
09:20
Jaouadi surprises in men’s 800m freestyle
nbc_nas_childressalmirola_250729.jpg
01:26
Childress, Almirola react to Hill’s actions at IMS
nbc_golf_fitzpatrickintv_250729.jpg
05:34
Fitzpatrick not having the season he wants
nbc_golf_nellyandlydia_250729.jpg
10:17
Korda, Ko talk about pressure at AIG Women’s Open
nbc_golf_tlewreport_250729.jpg
09:21
Heat is on for players ahead of FedEx Cup Playoffs
nbc_roto_cortlandsuttonv2_250729.jpg
01:32
Sutton, Broncos agree to four-year, $92M extension
nbc_roto_treylonburksv2_250729.jpg
01:25
What Burks’ release means for Titans pass catchers
nbc_roto_jacobmisiorowski_250729.jpg
01:52
Misiorowski ‘not at risk’ of being shut down
nbc_roto_reeseolson_250729.jpg
01:56
Tigers pitchers to target following Olson’s injury
nbc_roto_sethlugo_250729.jpg
01:30
Lugo off trade market after extension with Royals
nbc_golf_whitebarbaree_250729.jpg
06:34
White and Barbaree Jr join sub-60 club in Ottawa
nbc_dlb_hillcaptain_250729.jpg
03:08
Will Hill lose Dolphins captaincy?
fec_trophy.jpg
05:54
Race to FEC playoffs enters crunch time at Wyndham
dlbmessi729.jpg
02:19
Messi, Inter Miami ‘chose one path’ to ban
nbc_dps_dponlukadoncic_250729.jpg
05:54
Patrick: 2025-2026 will be Doncic’s biggest year
camwarddps.jpg
12:27
Ward is ‘clear and obvious’ Titans starting QB
lottie_woad_womens_open.jpg
11:46
Nichols: Simply put, Woad ‘wants to be the best’
nbc_cyc_tdfstage4_250729.jpg
27:45
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 4
nbc_dps_herberttalk_250729.jpg
01:19
Should Herbert run more for the Chargers?
Allisha_gray_most_improved.jpg
01:18
Gray ‘strong case’ for WNBA Most Improved Player
nbc_roto_acessparks_250729.jpg
01:41
Take the over in the Aces’ showdown with Sparks
justinjeffersoncamp.jpg
01:22
Jefferson, Watt among ‘most unlosable’ NFL players
nbc_dps_brycecontroversy_250729.jpg
06:26
Exchange with Manfred ‘embarrassing’ for Harper
nbc_dps_deioncancer_250729.jpg
03:31
Deion reveals he is cancer-free after surgery
oly_dvmsp_worlds_tylerandhedberg_250729.jpg
06:27
U.S.’ 1st men’s diving medal at worlds since 2015
oly_sww100br_worlds_annaelendt_250729.jpg
07:33
Elendt upsets Douglass in 100m breaststroke
oly_sww200f_worlds_claireweinstein_250729.jpg
06:41
Weinstein swims to top time in 200m free semis
oly_sww1500f_worlds_mc.jpg
04:08
Ledecky’s medal ceremony from 1500m freestyle