Unpacking Patriots' struggles vs. Jets
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison break down the New England Patriots' uninspiring performance vs. the New York Jets, questioning what's next for the team under first-year head coach Jerod Mayo.
When should Patriots turn to Maye as starting QB?
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison discuss the New England Patriots' quarterback situation, particularly the future with rookie QB Drake Maye and when Jerod Mayo should make the North Carolina product the team's starter.
Levis must show improved decision-making in Week 3
Rodney Harrison explains why he needs to see more out of the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3, while Mike Florio discusses what Will Levis needs to prove against the Green Bay Packers.
Evaluating Jets’ playoff path with veteran roster
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison discuss why the New York Jets "can be a real contender" in the AFC, analyzing Aaron Rodgers' impact in New York and the team's schedule in 2024.
Rodgers was ‘fantastic’ in Jets’ win vs. Patriots
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison break down Aaron Rodgers' strong performance vs. the New England Patriots on Thursday night, discussing what's next for the New York Jets after starting the season 2-1.
NFL Week 3 preview: Chiefs vs. Falcons
Chris Simms details why he thinks the Falcons match up well against the Chiefs ahead of their Week 3 matchup, but he and Mike Florio are still giving the advantage to Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City.
NFL Week 3 Best Bets: SF moneyline, LV over CAR
Chris Simms and Mike Florio evaluate who NFL fans should pick to win in Week 3, including the San Francisco 49ers moneyline and the Las Vegas Raiders over the Carolina Panthers.
NFL Week 3 preview: Commanders vs. Bengals
Chris Simms and Mike Florio discuss the Bengals against the Commanders, both favoring the Bengals to win due to desperation from prior games, while noting mismanaged strategy from the Commanders.
NFL Week 3 preview: Panthers vs. Raiders
Mike Florio and Chris Simms preview the Week 3 tilt between the Panthers and Raiders, debating if the quarterback change from Bryce Young to Andy Dalton will result in a victory for Carolina.
NFL Week 3 preview: 49ers vs. Rams
The banged-up Rams host divisional foe San Francisco in Week 3, and given how injured Los Angeles is, Chris Simms is ready to stick a fork in them already this early and throw in the white towel for the season.
NFL Week 3 preview: Jaguars vs. Bills
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview the Week 3 Monday Night Football matchup between the Jaguars and Bills in Buffalo, discussing why it's a desperation game for Jacksonville.
NFL Week 3 preview: Ravens vs. Cowboys
Mike Florio says it's "desperation time" for both the Ravens and Cowboys when the two teams meet in Dallas for a Week 3 tilt, and both he and Chris Simms expect Baltimore to get off the schneid and collect its first win.