 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Was Watson held to different standards as a QB?

September 20, 2023 08:20 AM
Mike Florio and Charean Williams dissect Deshaun Watson’s flagrant penalties from Monday night against the Steelers and question why the QB was not ejected from the game.
Up Next
nbc_pft_draft_230920.jpg
5:57
PFT Draft: 0-2 teams we have the most faith in
Now Playing
nbc_pft_nickchubbinjury_v2_230920.jpg
2:37
Browns’ odds for 2023 plummet after Chubb injury
Now Playing
nbc_pft_deionsanders_230920.jpg
11:02
Why Sanders doesn’t want to coach in the NFL
Now Playing
nbc_pft_week3powerrankings_230920.jpg
12:06
PFT Power Rankings: Cowboys land on top in Week 3
Now Playing
nbc_pft_tomlin_230920.jpg
17:09
Tomlin responds to fans calling for firing Canada
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mikemccarthyplaycalling_230920.jpg
5:27
McCarthy’s play calling elevates Cowboys offense
Now Playing
nbc_pft_saquanbarkleytnf_230920.jpg
4:44
Daboll won’t rule out Barkley for TNF vs. 49ers
Now Playing
nbc_pft_deshaunwatsonform_230920.jpg
9:05
Assessing if Watson is able to return to form
Now Playing
nbc_pft_replacingchubb_230920.jpg
12:56
Hunt’s visit with the Browns included tryout
Now Playing
nbc_pft_watsonconcernv4_230919.jpg
16:15
Watson clearly looks ‘out of sync’ with the Browns
Now Playing
nbc_pft_finalplayv3_230919.jpg
6:28
Did Browns deserve flag on final play v. Steelers?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mahomesnewdealv2_230919.jpg
4:57
Examining Mahomes’ new deal with the Chiefs
Now Playing