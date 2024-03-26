Watch Now
Peters: WAS is ‘far from answer’ for No. 2 pick
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into the Commanders’ options for the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and explore why there’s no QB guaranteed to go second overall.
Chiefs to explore ‘all options’ if vote fails
Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out where the Chiefs will play if the vote on April 2 fails.
Harbaugh singing the praises of McCarthy
Mike Florio and Chris Simms sift through Jim Harbaugh’s praise for J.J. McCarthy’s Pro Day, shed light on the strategy Harbaugh might be using and how the Chargers can approach the No. 5 draft pick.
Mara ‘would support’ the Giants drafting a QB
John Mara said he wasn’t going to “stand in the way” of the Giants head coach and GM if they wanted a QB, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to discuss how New York should target their No. 6 draft pick.
Mayo: There are five QBs who could be solid
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on how the best way to be successful in the draft is to have more “lottery tickets” and sift through Jerod Mayo’s evaluation of QBs.
Proposal passes for circumstantial third challenge
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into the Lions’ proposal for a third challenge if either of a coach’s first two are successful and shed light on how this could be a game changer down the stretch.
Replay assistant can fix some ‘objective’ mistakes
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack news the NFL will let replay assistant fix objective mistakes on roughing the passer and intentional grounding and explain how the league is “easing its way into the sky judge.”
Consequences of hip-drop tackle proposal language
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on how there’s a fine line for what is and isn’t allowed and how ultimately, this allows a maneuver that’s unsafe to stay in the game.
Dissecting how proposal defines a hip-drop tackle
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the distinction of what constitutes a hip-drop tackle in the approved proposal and explore how challenging this will be for officials to call this in real time.
Simms’ ‘24 draft rankings: Top five CB prospects
Chris Simms reveals his rankings for the top cornerbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft class and breaks them into three different tiers, from Quinyon Mitchell to Nate Wiggins and more.
Simms’ CB draft rankings: No. 5 Richardson
Chris Simms explains to Ahmed Fareed why Decamerion Richardson is the No. 5 CB in his draft rankings due to his physicality, length and top-end speed.
Simms’ CB draft rankings: No. 4 Max Melton
Chris Simms believes CB Max Melton's "straight speed" and acceleration are as good as anyone in the draft and views him as someone coaches can trust "on an island" as he grows in the NFL.